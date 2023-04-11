Hubilo's New Webinar+ Gives Marketers a More Effective Way to Generate Quality Leads

Customers agree: top-ranked webinar product across 20 categories by G2 shows Hubilo is filling badly-needed demand

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo Technologies, Inc., the world leader in virtual and hybrid event management technology announced the launch of its new Webinar+ product, heralding a new era in driving demand generation and marketing pipeline. Webinar+ uses the power of the Hubilo platform to create an engaging webinar experience. The product also addresses all the pain points of marketers' experience of traditional webinars by providing robust engagement tools and analytics into an all-in-one solution.

"Marketers' biggest challenges are creating and nurturing quality leads. Now Hubilo has their back with Webinar+, a product that provides all the data and analytics marketers have been demanding for webinars, one of the most popular and effective forms of virtual events," said Vaibhav Jain, co-founder and CEO of Hubilo. "Hubilo has become the expert in authentic engagement. Now, revenue marketers can harness that power to attract, engage, and foster the right audiences, and prove their success and ROI through insightful analytics to drive pipeline in partnership with their sales teams."

According to G2 reviews, Hubilo has been ranked the top event management platform against as many as 51 platforms in 20 categories and now is topping G2's webinar rankings. The platform is highly recommended in the categories of Ease of Doing Business With, Quality of Support, and Likelihood to Recommend. The easy-to-use product is also backed by Hubilo's award-winning customer service team, which is ready during each event to provide that human service to marketers. The reviews are consistent, per G2:

"The platform is easy to navigate for both hosts and speakers and the support from the team at Hubilo was fantastic - even creating a WhatsApp group for the day of our event."

"I loved how user-friendly the platform is and how helpful their team is!"

Marketers instinctively know that webinars are the best way to generate quality leads with 83% finding webinars effective, according to Hubilo research. However, too often, traditional webinars leave much to be desired among marketers and event attendees. Webinar+ allows marketers to engage with the audience and has the data and analytics to understand what they did and take next steps. Human interaction matters now more than ever, and according to PWC 74% of customers want more of it in the future.

Marketers also need immediate access to attendee data post-event, and 60% want more datapoints to understand the audience's willingness to buy. Webinar+ provides this with real-time connection to the rest of marketers' tech stack, including Hubspot, Marketo and Salesforce, among others. Moreover, Webinar+ provides powerful analytics with actionable data and insights to demonstrate an attendee's readiness to buy.

Webinar+ is available to use now and comes with everything a marketer needs and more to get started on their next event today. Find out more and request a demo at https://www.hubilo.com/your-needs/webinar.

About Hubilo Technologies Inc: Hubilo is the marketing professional's event platform for virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. Founded in 2015 to revolutionize engagement at in-person events, the company makes it easy to bring people together anywhere, anytime. Hubilo's powerful engagement features, live + dedicated client experience team, and custom branding tools have helped create over 12K events and counting. Headquartered in Bengaluru and San Francisco, Hubilo's employees are dedicated to enabling the world's most important events: Yours.

