JELD-WEN RECOGNIZED FOR COMMITMENT TO ENERGY EFFICIENCY INNOVATION AND EDUCATION

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been recognized by Green Builder Media and ENERGY STAR® for its long-standing commitment to innovating high-quality products that are good for homes and the planet, while educating consumers about the benefits of more energy efficient windows and doors.

"JELD-WEN aims to make the best use of our valuable resources." - John Krause , SVP/GM JELD-WEN North America

"Sustainability is at the heart of our window and door innovation at JELD-WEN," said John Krause, senior vice president and general manager, JELD-WEN North America. "We always aim to exceed energy efficiency standards with our products, while empowering our employees, customers and consumers to create more eco-friendly spaces."

In its annual list of the most sustainable building products, Green Builder Media named JELD-WEN's Auraline® True Composite Windows and Patio Doors a 2023 Sustainable Product of the Year. The Auraline product line combines beauty and function with sustainable materials and energy-efficient design to provide consumers with high-performance, high-value windows and patio doors. Auraline was named to the Green Builder list based on a weighted analysis of surveys, market conditions and public sentiment.

"To select these exceptional products, Green Builder magazine's editorial team looked at durability, resource management and overall greenhouse gas emissions. These are products that raise the bar without greenwashing," said Matt Power, Green Builder editor-in-chief. "Durable, high-performance composite windows have become a key component of net zero homes. It's clear that JELD-WEN has put a tremendous amount of R&D into its new Auraline technology."

JELD-WEN also received the 2023 Excellence in ENERGY STAR Marketing Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. The award recognizes JELD-WEN's dedication to leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to enhancing awareness efforts of energy efficient products.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Enhancements to the company's awareness program included energy efficiency training for new employees, consumer education and outreach on social media to promote ENERGY STAR certified windows, and participation in the ENERGY STAR Day cause campaign. As part of the campaign, JELD-WEN partnered with Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte to surprise a local veteran with a well-deserved home renovation featuring ENERGY STAR certified windows and exterior doors.

"Our employees share our deep commitment to innovating sustainable products that make the best use of our valuable resources," Krause said. "We appreciate this recognition of their efforts and continue to build on this momentum across our global organization."

For more information about JELD-WEN's energy efficiency commitments and products, visit jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit JELD-WEN.com for more information.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder® Media, LLC is the leading media company in the North American building industry focused exclusively on green building and responsible growth. The publication's annual list of Most Sustainable Products is developed using a weighted analysis of surveys, market conditions and public sentiment. View the entire 2023 list at www.greenbuildermedia.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state and local organizations – including more than 40% of the Fortune 500® – rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

