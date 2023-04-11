NoCell Technologies and the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association Announce Partnership to Promote the Prevention of Distracted Driving

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NoCell Technologies, a company that develops solutions to mitigate the use of cell phones while behind the wheel of commercial vehicles, and the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association (NSRMCA), announced today a partnership to help reduce distracted driving. NSRMCA represents and advocates for the interests of transportation companies that contract with the United States Postal Service. This partnership allows NoCell Technologies to provide NSRMCA members access to the NOCELL® platform – a commercial-grade solution that limits smartphone interaction while the vehicle is in motion – to help ensure safe, national transportation of the mail.

NoCell Technologies (PRNewswire)

"This partnership represents a step forward to helping decrease distracted driving on our roadways."

"This partnership represents a step forward to helping decrease distracted driving," said Sam Inman, NoCell CEO. "The NSRMCA's proactive approach to protecting the lives of professional drivers and the public illustrates their commitment to safety."

NSRMCA's members enable the Postal Service's delivery to 163 million locations six days a week and collectively manage more than $3.5 billion-worth of postal contracts. NSRMCA serves as an invaluable resource for educating transportation companies about the latest developments in Postal Service contracting and in implementing strategic reforms that improve the efficiency of the USPS surface transportation network.

"We are excited to partner with NoCell Technologies to make this life-saving platform available to NSRMCA members," said Greg Reed, NSRMCA executive director. "Transportation companies that contract with the United States Postal Service are the backbone of the USPS surface transportation network, and we must ensure that the leaders of our industry are proactively working to decrease distracted driving while their employees are behind the wheel."

"Distracted driving is an epidemic in the U.S., and NSRMCA is setting the example for helping to eliminate it," said Corey Woinarowicz, NoCell chief revenue officer. "We look forward to working with NSRMCA and its members to help make our roads safer through the NoCell® Platform."

The NoCell® Platform will be accessible to NSRMCA members beginning immediately.

About NoCell Technologies

NoCell Technologies is making roadways safer with the NOCELL® Platform – a commercial-grade solution that limits smartphone interaction while a vehicle is in motion. NOCELL's fully customizable, turn-key application allows fleet managers to authorize applications they deem safe and necessary for productivity while providing employee privacy. The safety-proven driver management platform supports fleets' efforts to proactively limit unsafe driving behaviors, track compliance, and reduce risk, liability, and loss. https://www.nocell.com/

About National Star Route Mail Contractors Association (NSRMCA)

The National Star Route Mail Contractors Association is the trade association for transportation companies that contract with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver the mail. These companies include small businesses, large interstate trucking companies and leading third-party logistics firms. Collectively, they represent the backbone of the Postal Service's surface transportation network, ensuring efficient delivery to 163 million locations six days a week. https://nsrmca.org

Contact:

Lisa Battaglia

Battaglia Communications

lisa@battagliacomm.com

832-584-7958





National Star Route Mail Contractors Association (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NoCell Technologies