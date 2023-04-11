SOCi and PAR Technology's Punchh® Launch Strategic Partnership for Localized Listings and Review Management

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, the marketing platform for multi-location brands, and Punchh® from PAR Technology (PAR), today announced a strategic partnership that integrates SOCi's industry-leading localized listings management and reviews solutions with Punchh's loyalty and engagement platform.

The partnership between SOCi and Punchh allows SOCi users to consolidate their workflows across multiple platforms, while also ensuring their data health and accuracy. Specifically, the integration allows multi-location marketers to update their location data across all locations in SOCi (including name, address, phone number (NAP), hours of operation and other location information) which will then flow through to Punchh. Having such data in one place provides brands with meaningful insights, such as profile completeness and listing accuracy, which can be used to improve marketing strategy and location visibility.

"Our partnership with Punchh seeks to address the challenge multi-location marketers face in using multiple-point solutions to manage their localized, digital marketing strategy," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "It becomes nearly impossible to manage the digital presence of hundreds or thousands of locations as a business scales, and we pride ourselves on providing a centralized solution that solves complex problems for brands in the restaurant, convenience, and retail industries, to name a few. Punchh is exactly the kind of partnership we aim to forge in order to provide our customers with efficient workflows that can be managed from a single source."

Additionally, marketers will now be able to pull customer reviews that are left in the Punchh platform into the SOCi dashboard where they can be managed together with reviews across dozens of other networks like Google, Facebook, Yelp, and more. For multi-location businesses, being able to efficiently manage reviews across digital channels is crucial for improving your online presence and conversions. According to The State of Google Reviews, a SOCi research report, for every 25 percent of reviews responded to, conversion of Google profiles improves by 4.1 percent. Furthermore, businesses with higher star ratings are more likely to be chosen by consumers over the competition, and conversion improves by 44 percent when a business increases its average star rating by one full star.

"Enabling customers to have access to accurate information about their favorite enterprise brands is key to building long-lasting guest loyalty," said Savneet Singh, president and CEO of PAR Technology. "This partnership between PAR and SOCi will help brands meet their guests wherever they are through a frictionless customer experience driven by a single source of truth."

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to scale localized marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of advanced AI and machine learning, the SOCi platform provides users actionable insights and recommendations while automating time-consuming marketing tasks for hundreds or thousands of business locations. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages, while protecting their online reputation. Our AI-powered platform drives improved customer engagement and market leading results at scale. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation's (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR's restaurant point-of-sale, loyalty, payments, digital ordering and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

