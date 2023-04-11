The striking CYCE to gather global energy chemical industry players in Yulin

YULIN, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo (CYCE) was held in Yulin, a city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, from April 7 to 9. The CYCE was jointly organized by the CPC Yulin Municipal Committee, the People's Government of Yulin City, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shaanxi Sub-council. With the theme of "High-end Leadership, Multi-layer Fusion, and Low-carbon Development", it attracted more than 756 exhibitors, bringing latest achievements such as advanced equipment in international coal, energy chemical industry and cutting-edge technologies in intelligent mining.

About 60 foreign guests were invited to the latest CYCE. In addition, more than 50 foreign exhibitors from over 10 countries including Germany and France participated in the expo. A number of international business associations attended economic and trade negotiations in the expo. In particular, a separate Korean pavilion was set up for the first time.

Korean exhibitors participated in the expo with tourism resources, direct-selling trade products, commercial and trade projects. During the expo, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and some Korean companies signed a number of cooperation agreements with representatives of the Yulin municipal government and enterprises. Consul General Kim Han Kyu of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Xi'an, who attended the expo, said that Yulin, has abundant energy resources such as magnesium, coal and oil. He hoped that the entrepreneurs of the two countries could explore more cooperation opportunities to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results in various fields.

In the exhibition, the latest CYCE adopted the "green, intelligent, digital" concept and set up six exhibition areas for intelligent manufacturing, smart digitalization, low carbon development, international green mining, high-end energy chemical machinery equipment, and comprehensive image, in a total exhibition area of 60,000 square meters.

According to Ma Feifei, general agent of the US-based Ingersoll Rand ARO in Shaanxi Province, this was the third time for Ingersoll Rand ARO to participate in the CYCE. Ma said: "With the platform provided by CYCE, we can have direct discussions with our end users regarding the performance of Ingersoll Rand products in coal mines, and understand the specific requirements of these users for our offerings, so as to better serve coal mine enterprises." Ma also looked forward to building and fostering a better coal mine environment through the CYCE.0

According to Hang Lei, deputy secretary-general of the Yulin municipal government, during the three-day event, 60 investment and cooperation projects were signed, including 29 contracts and 31 agreements, attracting investment of 61.567 billion yuan. The on-site trading volume of large-scale mining machinery equipment and intelligent manufacturing equipment reached 920 million yuan.

Yulin is a major energy supply base and a demonstration area of modern coal and chemical industry in China. In recent years, Yulin has been accelerating the integrated development of the "two chains (industrial chain and innovation chain)" driven by scientific and technological innovation, facilitating the expansion, replenishment and reinforcement of the chains with high-quality projects, and striving to promote the development of a greener coal industry and the manufacturing of more refined coal and chemical products.

