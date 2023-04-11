WiMi Develops An EOG-based VR Interaction System for Intelligent HCI Model

BEIJING, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that its R&D team is working on the combination of EOG signal-based human-computer interaction and VR. By designing a virtual immersive 3D scene and feedback system, WiMi developed a VR interaction system based on EOG. The system enables users to interact with the VR in real time using human bioelectrical signals as a communication medium to create an intelligent HCI model.

The VR interaction system mainly includes three parts, which are the signal acquisition part, the EOG signal processing part, and the VR scene part. When the system is on, the user receives the driving signal from the VR scene in real-time and makes the corresponding eye movements according to the driving signal. The signal acquisition equipment collects the user's EOG signal and then converts it into control commands for the VR scene through a series of signal processing. Thus the VR scene executes the corresponding commands and provides feedback to the user.

EOG signal acquisition

The EOG signal is caused by the difference in electrical potential between the cornea and the retina and can be used to reflect eye movements, with amplitudes generally ranging from 0.4 to 10 mV. The human eye produces EOG signals with different characteristics when it performs various other kinds of movements. By designing corresponding algorithms to identify the characteristics of EOG signals, they can be transformed into control commands of external devices to build an EOG-based HCI system.

EOG signal processing

EEG signal processing mainly consists of several major steps: signal preprocessing, feature extraction, waveform detection, and classification recognition.

Among them, many methods exist to preprocess the original EEG signal, including signal amplification, baseline calibration, artifact removal, downsampling, and other methods. The EEG signal feature extraction methods generally use the shape feature extraction method based on the signal waveform, wavelet transform method, etc.

Virtual Reality Scene

The VR module is used to build 3D scenes and execute the corresponding control commands. The module can simulate the functions of human sensory organs such as vision, hearing, and touch, enabling people to immerse themselves in the computer-generated virtual realm and create a humanized multi-dimensional information space. At the same time, by reading the instructions from the feedback signals, the module adjusts and controls the VR scene and provides feedback to the user to stimulate signals to assist them in achieving specific purposes.

Immersion, interactivity, and conceptualization are the three essential characteristics of virtual reality systems. Compared with traditional virtual reality interaction methods (such as VR handles, data gloves, motion capture, etc.), WiMi's system features strong novelty. Its interaction does not need to rely on any action or language, and the interaction process is more straightforward. In addition, virtual reality can provide users with more colorful and stimulating stimulation and feedback information, improving the system's intelligence and ease of use. WiMi's system has potential applications in entertainment games, medical fields, home applications, and industrial areas.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

