Grocery TV Launches Large Format Digital Advertising Displays at the Front End of Stores

In-store retail media network launches 32" Front End digital displays, offering retailers and brands impactful touchpoints with their audience throughout the shopper journey.

AUSTIN, Texas , April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV today announced the addition of 32" digital displays to its new Front End product line, which is located in one of the most high-traffic areas of the store. Currently launched in a group of ShopRite supermarkets within the NYC DMA, Grocery TV's new displays will continue being installed in more stores across its network.

"As marketers look for ways to better communicate with household decision makers throughout the physical store, we're proud to create offerings that both improve the shopper experience and create high-impact touchpoints for retailers, brands, and agencies to better connect with their customers," said Mike Pollack , Chief Revenue Officer at Grocery TV.

Grocery TV's dynamic Front End displays are highly visible to shoppers walking through the aisles, passing by the front perimeter of the store, and those waiting in line to pay— providing access to brand or retailer messaging and helping reduce perceived wait time. They're also likely to be seen multiple times throughout the shopper journey. Similar to the company's broader network, these Front End displays can be bought programmatically, have full video capabilities, and can target audiences on a national or regional level.

Grocery TV has run advertising campaigns for world-class brands including AT&T, Hershey, Pepsi, and Chase Bank. The company recently expanded its product line to include the store entrance , and is rolling out digital in-store media for all major areas of the store, including service departments, center store, and pharmacy.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is an in-store retail media network with over 19,000 displays. Brands leverage Grocery TV to reach over 43 million shoppers in brick-and-mortar stores that receive 274 million monthly visits. Through integrations with all major demand-side platforms (DSPs), Grocery TV makes it easy for brand marketers to launch and manage digital advertising campaigns throughout the grocery store, where the majority of purchases occur. Retailers partner with Grocery TV to connect their in-store retail media strategy, engage with shoppers, and generate incremental revenue.

