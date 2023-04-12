HITRUST Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers can now access HITRUST MyCSF via Azure Marketplace, streamlining information risk and compliance management

FRISCO, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HITRUST , the information risk management, standards, and certification body, today announced the availability of HITRUST's MyCSF subscriptions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Azure customers can now simplify vendor management by purchasing HITRUST via Azure Marketplace, while HITRUST customers can benefit from streamlined deployment and management on the trusted Azure cloud platform.

HITRUST MyCSF offers a best-in-class Software as a Service (SaaS) information risk management platform for assessing and reporting information risk and compliance. By working through cloud service providers (CSPs) such as Azure, tenant organizations can easily share and inherit controls to satisfy information protection requirements. HITRUST MyCSF is built upon the HITRUST CSF that provides organizations with a comprehensive, flexible, and efficient approach to regulatory compliance and risk management. In addition, the HITRUST Assurance Program operationalizes the principles of integrity, transparency, accuracy, and consistency to ensure that report recipients can understand and rely on the results.

Together, these integrated HITRUST programs enable organizations to overcome the challenges with managing information security risks, data governance, complying with the numerous information protection regulations, and adhering to national and international standards and best practices.

"Launching HITRUST's MyCSF platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables our customers to purchase and deploy in a fast, friction-free, and familiar experience," said Blake Sutherland, EVP, Market Engagement, HITRUST. "We believe this is an important next step in furthering the mission of 'One Framework, One Assessment, Globally.'"

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure. We're happy to welcome HITRUST solutions to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About HITRUST

Since it was founded in 2007, HITRUST has championed programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for organizations across all industries and throughout the third-party supply chain. In collaboration with privacy, information security, and risk management leaders from the public and private sectors, HITRUST develops, maintains, and provides broad access to its widely adopted common risk and compliance management frameworks as well as related assessment and assurance methodologies. For more information, visit www.hitrustalliance.net.

