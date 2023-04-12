Primestone Partners Names MarketWise Advisors' CEO Jordan Brown as Non-Executive Chairman of its Newly Formed Technology Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primestone Partners, a New York-based management company with interests in corporate housing, software development and real estate finance advisory services, announced today its appointment of noted technology strategist Jordan Brown as Non-Executive Chairman of Primestone's newly formed Technology Advisory Board. Presently, Brown is CEO of MarketWise Advisors, LLC, a financial technology consulting advisory.

The new board will be comprised of external experts charged with advising and challenging Primestone and its business units as they develop technology-enabled solutions to serve current clients and address operational issues in the broader corporate housing and hospitality sectors. Additional board members will be named shortly, the Company said.

Brown has more than 20 years of experience in loan-origination product design, development and deployment as well as significant experience in capital markets, loan servicing analytics, process reviews and related due diligence. His career has focused on building, marketing and deploying technical solutions to solve operational management issues, including the development of loan pricing engines and loan origination, secondary marketing, and servicing systems.

At MarketWise, Brown has spearheaded financial firm technology transformations, implementations of artificial intelligence, system selections and IT reviews. He is an industry leader in streamlining operations and maintaining IT/cybersecurity best practices. Prior to starting MarketWise, he held senior management positions with GHR Systems/FIS, Tuttle Decision Systems and ALLTEL (currently Black Knight Financial). He regularly is a featured speaker at financial technology industry events and a frequent contributor to major industry publications.

"There are clear parallels between today's highly fragmented corporate housing market and the mortgage market of the 1990s," said Brown. "The lessons we gleaned from the evolution of FinTech inform our approach to tackling the compelling opportunities in PropTech."

Bruce Witherell, Chief Executive Officer of Primestone Partners, added: "I have a long working relationship with Jordan. He played a key role in the due diligence we performed ahead of our recent acquisition of Zenya, a leading developer of guest and property management software for the short-term rental and hospitality sectors. He will be invaluable as Primestone looks to leverage its investments in the temporary housing and software development businesses to develop marketplace solutions that more efficiently connect the supply and demand sides of the corporate housing ecosystem. I am thrilled to have someone with Jordan's experience and expertise joining as Chairman of our Technology Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him on this exciting next phase of our growth story."

About Primestone Partners

Primestone Partners has operating companies that arrange extended-stay housing solutions for corporate clients and develop software for the short-term rental and hospitality sectors. In addition, the Company offers advisory services to the mortgage, real estate, and technology industries. The principals at Primestone Partners have held senior management roles at leading investment banks, PE firms, GSEs, and at global and U.S. real estate operations. They have built companies, led multi- billion-dollar financings, engineered turnarounds and launched start-ups for major financial institutions. For more information, visit www.primestonepartners.com

