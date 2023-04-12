Raspberry Pi Receives Strategic Investment from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Establishing strategic partnership for the further enhancement of the edge AI solution development

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation ("SSS") and Raspberry Pi Ltd. ("RPL") today announced the agreement by SSS to make a strategic investment in RPL. The minority investment cements the relationship between the two companies, to provide a development platform for SSS's edge AI devices to the worldwide community of Raspberry Pi users.

"Our goal is to provide new value to a variety of industries and support them in solving issues using our innovative edge AI sensing technology built around image sensors," said Terushi Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. "We are very pleased to be partnering with Raspberry Pi Ltd. to bring our AITRIOS™ platform -- which supports the development of unique and diverse solutions utilizing our edge AI devices -- to the Raspberry Pi user and developer community, and provide a unique development experience."

"Sony Group is a longstanding and valued strategic partner. Our pre-existing relationship encompasses contract manufacturing, and the provision of image sensors and other semiconductor products," said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Ltd. "This transaction will allow us to expand our partnership, bringing Sony Semiconductor Solutions' line of AI products to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, and helping our users to build exciting new machine-learning applications at the edge."

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and the global leader in image sensors. Our semiconductor business also includes a variety of other parts including microdisplays, LSIs, and laser diodes. We strive to provide advanced imaging technologies that bring greater convenience and fun to people's lives. In addition, we also work to develop and bring to market new kinds of sensing technologies with the aim of offering various solutions that will take the visual and recognition capabilities of both human and machines to greater heights. For more information, please visit https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/index.html

About Raspberry Pi Ltd.

Raspberry Pi is a computing company. Our mission is to democratize technology: from companies large and small, to the kitchen table tinkerer, to the classroom coder, we make computers and computing accessible and affordable for everybody. We want people to actively engage with technology, not just be passive consumers. We want to provide businesses with access to cutting-edge computing technology at the lowest possible cost. And above all we want the Raspberry Pi platform to be an engine for creativity, learning and innovation.

※ AITRIOS is the registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.

