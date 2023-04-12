STIHL TIMBERSPORTS LAUNCHES AXE-TION-PACKED U.S. SEASON

The Original Extreme Sport Kicks Off the 2023 U.S. Season With the Rookies and the Top 12 Lumberjacks in the Nation Battling It Out for the Trophy.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crank up your chainsaws and sharpen your axes, the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® 2023 U.S. season countdown is on. On May 12 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, just down the street from STIHL Inc. headquarters, the next generation of lumberjack athlete superstars will initiate the season in the U.S. Rookie Championship. On May 13, the U.S. Trophy event will feature the top 12 ranked U.S. male athletes going head-to-head in a thrilling individual relay-style endurance race with four chopping and sawing disciplines. The winners of both events will represent the U.S. and will compete against 12 other nations at the Rookie World Championship and World Trophy events held on June 9-10 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The top women "lumberjills" in the world will also compete in the second annual International Women Cup.

Prost! STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Returns to German Fest

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS will return to German Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 28-30 for the U.S. Men's and Women's Championships. Featuring a three-day festival celebrating German culture and tradition along the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan, STIHL TIMBERSPORTS athletes will chop and saw their way to victory as the headlining event. The top 12 women in the nation will face off for the title on July 28 in the U.S. Women's Championship. The men will take center stage on July 29-30 with an intense field of 24 competitors, all vying for the crown of the U.S. Men's Championship, with the winner representing the U.S. at the World Championships on November 4.

The 2023 U.S. season commences in May and runs through November, culminating at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

May 12 : U.S. Rookie Championship ( Virginia Beach, Virginia ).

May 13 : U.S. Trophy ( Virginia Beach, Virginia ).

June 9 : Rookie World Championship ( Rotterdam, Netherlands ).

June 10 : International Women Cup ( Rotterdam, Netherlands ).

June 10 : World Trophy ( Rotterdam, Netherlands ).

July 28 : U.S. Women's Championship ( Milwaukee, Wisconsin ).

July 29-30 : U.S. Men's Championship ( Milwaukee, Wisconsin ).

November 3-4 : World Championships ( Stuttgart, Germany ).

For the full U.S. schedule, visit: https://data.stihl-timbersports.com/Events.

"The 2023 season is going to be our most extreme ever. With a renewed focus on mentoring our Rookies and concentrating our resources on the primetime U.S. events, our top athletes will be fully prepared to compete on the world stage," said Roger Phelps, corporate communications manager for STIHL Inc. "We're eager to travel overseas to compete against the best this year, but we're even more excited to host two events in our hometown, Virginia Beach, as well as return to German Fest, which is a fantastic venue that always embraces our sport and athletes."

Extreme Rivalries Renewed

One thing is certain this year — the sport's biggest names will remain in the headlines, as old rivalries continue to simmer, and new leaders fight their way through to a spot on the podium.

Only time will tell if this is the year Matt Cogar carries on his decade-long rivalry with Jason Lentz by taking home his eighth U.S. Championship, and finally wins the elusive gold medal in the World Championship. Jason will defend his U.S. Trophy championship against a stacked field of competitors, including world record holder Matt Cogar and last year's runner-up, Nate Hodges, who is overdue for a breakthrough after placing second in both the 2022 U.S. Trophy and U.S. Championships by a razor-thin margin.

"This season is sure to be one for the books as I continue to chase several career goals," said 2022 U.S. Champion and World Silver Medalist, Matt Cogar. "In exactly one month, we get to show the world what the U.S. is made of. Right now, I'm just focused on continuing to up my game and compete at the highest level possible so I can make it back to the World Championships."

As the season progresses, the fierce group of U.S. women athletes will continue to lead the charge in female lumberjack sports. The 2022 U.S. Women's Champion, Erin LaVoie, will represent the U.S. at the 2023 International Women Cup, and then battle it out with her adversary, Martha King, to see if one of them will be the first to win three U.S. Women's Championships.

"Last year, I truly fought my way back to the top, and I cannot wait to get back out there and compete," said LaVoie. "Each year, the level of competition in the Women's division intensifies, and this year will be no different. I look forward to giving it my all and showing women everywhere that, no matter what your background is, if you fight hard enough you can achieve greatness."

While the elite pro men and women athletes shine in the spotlight, the next generation waits in the wings for their chance to compete alongside their heroes. The inaugural U.S. Rookie Training Camp took place in mid-March, with legendary STIHL TIMBERSPORTS coaches mentoring and honing their skills to prepare them for the next level.

Watch in Real Time via Livestream

The U.S. Trophy and U.S. Championships will be livestreamed on the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Facebook and YouTube pages in real time, along with all international competitions. Results for all competitions, domestic and international, can be found by visiting: www.data.stihl-timbersports.com.

Additionally, fans can follow along for updates about the sport throughout the year on the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS website at www.stihltimbersports.com and follow STIHL TIMBERSPORTS on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS is proud to welcome back returning sponsors Duluth Trading Company, John Deere and Ace Hardware for the 2023 season.

About STIHL TIMBERSPORTS

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS is an international lumberjack sports competition series. Its roots lie in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Today the world's best athletes compete in national and international events featuring three axe disciplines and three sawing disciplines. Springboard Chop, Underhand Chop and Standing Block Chop are classic axe disciplines; Single Buck (single-man cross-cut saw), Stock Saw (STIHL MS 661 chainsaw) and Hot Saw (tuned, customized chainsaw with up to 80 horsepower) are sawing disciplines. Athletes compete against both each other and the clock. For more information on the sport and the U.S. season, visit https://www.stihlusa.com/stihl-timbersports/.

