WHAT’S NEW: 2024 LEXUS UX 250H

Power rear door with kick sensor now available across all models

Diverse lineup continues to offer F SPORT Design and Handling models

Standard Lexus Interface and Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

PLANO, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UX 250h carries over its dynamic drive and various luxury options into the new 2024 model year. An available power back door with kick sensor is now available across all models.

Only offered with a hybrid powertrain in the U.S., the 2024 UX 250h supports Lexus' work towards the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

Powered by the fourth-generation Lexus Hybrid Drive powertrain, the vehicle boasts 181 total system horsepower and a 17.1-foot turning radius. The hybrid system combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with two electric motor/generators in a hybrid transaxle and is available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations.

The 2024 Lexus UX 250h goes on sale this spring.

Exterior Design and Aerodynamics

The 2024 Lexus UXh features the Lexus spindle grille, featuring a block-shape mesh pattern with individual elements gradually changing in shape as they radiate out from the central Lexus emblem. The headlamp design completes the UXh's face with LED daytime running lights arranged in an arrowhead motif above the headlights to complement the Lexus L-shaped lighting signature.

The full-width rear lights project a distinctive nighttime signature formed by a sequence of 120 LEDs tapering toward the center, measuring just 1/8" thin at its narrowest point.

The vehicle's basic form flows out from the lines of the spindle grille to envelop the cabin. Crisp, prominent sculpted surfaces and dramatically flared front and rear fenders reflect the robust inspiration, while an aerodynamic profile, large wheels pushed to the corners, and an impressive front fascia create the agile, sporty stance.

The wheel arch moldings protect the body from flying gravel off the tires and channel airflow over their edges to reduce turbulence and lift, contributing to the vehicle's stability.

A similar contribution is made by the rear combination lamps. Unique Aero Stabilizing Blade Lights begin at the top of the rear fenders and span the rear of the vehicle. By guiding airflow around the rear of the UXh, this design also reduces turbulence and lift, benefiting vehicle stability when cornering and driving in crosswinds. A wing-type spoiler at the rear edge of the roof, along with a flat underbody, contribute to vehicle quietness, fuel efficiency and aerodynamics.

The 2024 UXh is available in exterior colors including: Caviar, Obsidian, Redline, Nori Green Pearl, Grecian Water, Cloudburst Gray1, Iridium1, Eminent White Pearl1 and Cadmium Orange2. F SPORT models include six color options paired with an Obsidian roof: Redline, Cloudburst Gray1, Iridium1, Ultra White1, Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.02 and Cadmium Orange2.

Standard on all UXh models are 18-inch run-flat tires. Five-spoke alloy wheels with a dark gray and machined finish are found on Base and Premium models while F SPORT models are highlighted by split-five-spoke alloy wheels. Additionally, two other wheel options are available including one in a gloss black and machined finish and another in matte black.

1Available for an additional $500 charge 2Available for an additional $595 charge

A Solid Structure To Build On

Lexus instilled the UXh with an outstanding combination of handling agility and smooth, quiet ride comfort. Key to achieving this balance is building the UXh around the high-strength global architecture platform. Extensive use of high-tensile steel, high-strength adhesives and laser screw welding results in a highly rigid structure, an essential foundation for helping to achieve sporty handling and luxurious ride comfort.

By using aluminum for the side doors, fenders and hood and composite materials for the tailgate, the UXh has a low center of gravity at 23.4 inches. As a result, the UXh delivers a secure, agile feeling normally associated with lower sport hatches.

The MacPherson strut front suspension and trailing arm double wishbone type rear suspension, both mounted to sub-frames, are specially tuned to deliver a combination of agility and comfort. Carefully refined details such as the quality of the damper oil, oil seals and friction control in the shock absorbers help make a positive impact on ride quality.

Active Cornering Assist (ACA), a function integrated with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), helps the vehicle trace the driver's desired line through a turn by applying some brake control on the inside wheels, suppressing the tendency to understeer. As a result, the UX drives through corners with greater precision while maintaining stability.

F SPORT Performance

The 2024 Lexus UXh is offered in eight different models, including F SPORT Design and F SPORT Handling. The UX 250h F SPORT Design and F SPORT Handling models both have F SPORT wheels, grille, dark roof rails, a black roof, power tilt-and-slide moonroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, fog and cornering lamps, automatic headlamp leveling and painted wheel arch molding.

Building on F SPORT Design, the F SPORT Handling model adds an Active Variable Suspension (AVS) for sharpened handling, stability and to improve overall ride comfort. Inside the F SPORT Handling, the UXh also receives an aluminum footrest and scuff plate in addition to F SPORT-exclusive sports seats, steering wheel, shift knob, meters and aluminum sports pedals.

Driver-Focused Interior

Inside the 2024 Lexus UX 250h, essential vehicle functions are grouped around the driver's side of the cabin allowing the driver to maintain a comfortable and natural feel while staying more in touch with the road. This space is highlighted by an available color head-up display in the driver's field of view, giving easy access to essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist and Road Sign Assist. Standard Lexus Interface with a touchscreen display also enables easy operation for both driver and passenger.

Lexus designed the UXh cabin to evoke the feel of a luxury sedan, but with the higher seating position and versatility experienced in a crossover. Entering and exiting the UXh is made easier through optimal placement of the hip-point and unique shaping of the seat cushion. The human-centered approach shows clearly in the instrument panel's low, unobtrusive design and the slim A-pillar moldings, which are shaped to help improve visibility.

Ready to handle all device charging needs, the UXh is equipped with five USB ports in the cabin. Up front, two USB Type-C ports are located on the lower instrument panel with the available wireless charger just beneath. A USB Type-A port is also available inside the center console. For second-row passengers, two Type-C USB ports are located at the bottom rear of the center console.

The UXh offers 8-way power adjustable front seats, with adjustable lumbar support for the driver, as well as manual forward/backward adjustment for the headrests. The UX 250h Premium model has standard heated and ventilated front seats, power tilt-and-slide moonroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

NuLuxe®-trimmed seating is offered in a choice of colors, including Black, Palomino and Birch. In addition to Black and Birch, F SPORT Design offers a NuLuxe® Birch with Lapis seat color while F SPORT Handling offers an exclusive seat in Black and Circuit Red. The dash trim finish is inspired by the grain of Japanese paper, known as washi. It's common in traditional Japanese homes and evokes a calm and warm feeling.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface multimedia system

A standard 8-inch or optional 12.3-inch touchscreen provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passengers. The glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets. For additional ease of use by driver, a knob located at the screen's top edge controls power on/off and volume.

Drive Connect* – Cloud-based navigation with Google Points of Interest and natural language voice and command capabilities.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant ushers in a new era of convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia and climate control.

Remote Connect *

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, the Lexus app can be used to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the vehicle and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health and more.

Safety Connect*

Guests can use the Lexus Safety Connect trial for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, the Service Connect trial can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports. Up to ten year trial

Connectivity*

UXh features Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, UXh offers available Wi-Fi Connect with 4G connectivity for up to five devices, audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription. Wi-Fi Connect also enables the Integrated Streaming feature, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

*Requires an active trial or paid subscription. Subscription required upon trial expiration. 4G network dependent. See www.lexus.com for details.

Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

All 2024 UXh models come with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which includes Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection, Low-light Pedestrian & Daytime Bicyclist Detection, Left Turn Vehicle Intersection Support, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Intelligent High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist and Road Sign Assist.

UX 250h PRICING

Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH* 9721 UX 250h $36,490 9723 UX 250h Premium $38,950 9725 UX 250h F SPORT Design $38,950 9727 UX 250h F SPORT Handling $43,920 9732 UX 250h AWD $37,890 9733 UX 250h AWD Premium $40,350 9735 UX 250h AWD F SPORT Design $40,350 9738 UX 250h AWD F SPORT Handling $45,320



*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,150

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

