DIAGEO Welcomes The Latest Distillers Edition Collection, A Highly-Limited Line of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies from Scotland's Most Renowned Distilleries

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DIAGEO North America announces the launch of its newest Distillers Edition bottlings in the U.S. – an annual release of limited-edition Single Malt Scotch Whiskies that are double-matured in different types of cask wood, chosen to complement the characteristics of each mature whisky. The time-honored finishing process creates a distinct and delectable flavor, making each Distiller's Edition marque a truly bespoke gift.

This year's Distillers Edition collection consists of six award-winning liquids from prominent Scotch distilleries throughout the Islands, Speyside, the Highlands and the Lowlands: Lagavulin, Talisker, Cragganmore, Oban, Dalwhinnie and Glenkinchie. To honor the preciousness of the liquids, only one batch of each whisky is produced per year, making them a perfect gift to mark life's milestone occasions. The latest collection takes this one step further, featuring a new label design for each malt which incorporates stylistic elements representative of each distillery and its core expressions.

Since 1997, the award-winning Distillers Edition liquids continue to possess a nuance of flavor beautifully endowed by the double maturation process. The second maturation takes place in batches, using individually prepared casks that have held a specially selected fortified wine. Each batch takes months to mature, with the final product resulting in a range of sublime, deeply flavored Single Malt Scotch Whiskies, each very much true to its origins, yet possessing a rich depth, complexity and nuance of flavor not found in the regular release. Nowhere though, has this been allowed to mask the essential distillery character.

"We're proud to introduce the latest Distillers Edition line-up, a collection created to celebrate some of DIAGEO's finest Single Malt Scotch Whiskies and their distilleries," said Hannah Todd, Director of Single Malt Whiskies Portfolio at DIAGEO. "The collection has a long history dedicated to its aging process and craftsmanship, making it the perfect gift to commemorate special moments with. Whether celebrating a holiday, gifting a loved one, or toasting to a special occasion, the Distillers Edition collection has a liquid for every type of person in your life."

Historically, the Distillers Editions have won awards at major international competitions. All six Distillers Edition bottlings are now available in the U.S. for consumers 21+ wherever fine spirits are sold or for online purchase & home delivery at Drizly.com .

Oban Distillers Edition

The smooth Oban, delicately paired with Montilla Fino-seasoned casks for a sweet creamy-smooth enhancement to the fruity and salty Oban style.

Core Offering: Oban 14 Year Old

ABV: 43%

SRP: $95.00

Talisker Distillers Edition

The enriched Talisker, Amoroso- seasoned casks impart a wonderfully rounded and luscious, fruity sweetness, complementing the familiar crisp, dry peat-smoke and pepperiness.

Core Offering: Talisker 10 Year Old

ABV: 45.8%

SRP: $85.00

Lagavulin Distillers Edition

The mighty Lagavulin, in which the rich sweetness from Pedro Ximenez-seasoned casks is beautifully integrated with the crescendo of dark smokiness, salt and oak-spice.

Core Offering: Lagavulin 16 Year Old

ABV: 43%

SRP: $125.00

Cragganmore Distillers Edition

The juicy Cragganmore, port-seasoned casks build sweet wine and fruity complexity, balanced with oaky vanilla spices and a hint of cocoa.

Core Offering: Cragganmore 12 Year Old

ABV: 40%

SRP: $85.00

Dalwhinnie Distillers Edition

The exotic Dalwhinnie, in which satisfying hints of tropical fruits and peppery spices, blend seamlessly with warm nuts and honey using Oloroso-seasoned casks.

Core Offering: Dalwhinnie 15 Year Old

ABV: 43%

SRP: $90.00

Glenkinchie Distillers Edition

The sophisticated Glenkinchie is finished in Amontillado-seasoned casks. Striking a balance between light grape sweetness and warming wood-spice with hints of rich dried fruits.

Core Offering: Glenkinchie 12 Year Old

ABV: 43%

SRP: $85.00

ABOUT DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

