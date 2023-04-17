Michigan Ross School of Business and Ceres Announce New Sustainability Education Program for Corporate Boards

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan Ross School of Business, a top-ranked global executive education provider, in collaboration with Ceres, a leading nonprofit organization driving equitable solutions to the world's greatest sustainability challenges, announced a new online executive education program for corporate boards of directors. This strategic partnership with Ceres marks the first Michigan Ross open enrollment executive education program centered on sustainability to address the increasing range of material and financial risks and opportunities that corporate boards face.

Building Board Expertise on Sustainability is a comprehensive online program that brings together business and sustainability experts from Michigan Ross Executive Education, the Erb Institute, Ceres, and other nonprofit leaders to deliver a unique educational experience and provide the essential skills needed by every board member in today's rapidly evolving board rooms.

The program includes a combination of self-paced online content and live virtual content delivered through the world-class Corp U learning platform at Ross. Ross faculty will partner with Ceres subject matter experts to provide seven weekly course modules of asynchronous virtual and live-virtual learning beginning in September 2023.

"Today, corporate board members are increasingly expected to understand the risks and opportunities of climate and other sustainability issues that impact their own operations and supply chains and the broader capital markets," said Steven M. Rothstein, Managing Director of the Ceres Accelerator for Sustainable Capital Markets at Ceres. "We are thrilled to partner with Ross and others to offer this unparalleled training that will improve expertise in the boardroom and lead to better business management and performance results."

"As demand for the prioritization of corporate sustainability initiatives from broadening groups of stakeholders continues to increase, it is imperative we equip board members with the necessary tools and expertise to effectively and proactively address sustainability objectives at the corporate level," said Izak Duenyas, Associate Dean for Executive Programs at Michigan Ross. "We are pleased to be able to partner with Ceres and bring together world-renowned faculty and leading sustainability experts to deliver this essential program and further advance the Ross mission of building a better world through business."

The program begins September 18, 2023. Registration is now open. To learn more or register, click here.

