Celebrating the Varied Flavor Palette of a Diverse Mainstream America, Tajín Unveils New Brand Campaign "Tajín, as Unique as You"

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As America continues to grow in diversity, multicultural lifestyles and flavors brought by other cultures continue driving all aspects of American life. Celebrating the varied flavor palette of a new America, Tajín, the #1 best-selling chili lime seasoning in the USA and Mexico, announced today the launch of its latest brand campaign, "Tajín, as unique as you". Consumers across the nation have embraced the unique, enchanting flavor and versatility of Tajín, as the perfect condiment for anything from fruits and vegetables to beverages and main dishes. Tajín has become a limitless creative spark that invites consumers to explore and create new ways of enjoying its tangy flavor profile, made out of mild chili peppers, sea salt, and lime. The new campaign will air nationally, featuring Tajín Clásico seasoning and its two distinct mild hot sauces, Tajín Mild Hot Sauce and Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce.

Tajín's Brand Leaders, Luis Alfaro and Juan Limón shared, "'Tajín, as unique as you' reflects the core attitudes and lifestyles of our fans. Despite the number of options on supermarket shelves, our research indicates that fans are driven by Tajín's unique flavor profile and high quality. As people gather in everyday gatherings with family and friends, they discover that each person taps into the versatility of Tajín and uncovers their own way of adapting its use to best fit their palate, which sparked the concept behind the campaign," emphasized Alfaro. "We welcome their individuality and creative spirit as Tajín makes good food taste even better and better food inspires better moments. Or as the campaign proposes, Tajín makes what's 'Bueno, More Bueno'," added Limón

The campaign, created by Tajín's U.S. AOR, d expósito & Partners (DEX), consists of two distinct 30s TV spots, one for the diverse mass audience and another for Spanish-dominant Hispanics, each with their corresponding 15s ad versions. Each taps insights and cues in storytelling to enhance cultural relevance and engagement, but both feature a glimpse of "everyone's" extended family members, reflecting the new Mainstream in American culture and the reality of Tajín's diverse followers.

The Spanish-language spot entitled "Comida en familia" showcases a multigenerational Hispanic family gathered around the dinner table as they demonstrate how each person enjoys Tajín. In it, characters like "La Jefa" and "La Tia Cool" exemplify the importance and admiration of women within the Hispanic family nucleus, while the "Spanglish" teen represents the now and the future, and the "Salsero" the one who sparks some fun-filled time at all family gatherings.

The English-language spot, entitled "Friends Gathering" opens with "The party-starter" and features an ethnically diverse group of friends at a BBQ. In this version some folks are very familiar with Tajín, "The Adventurer" explores new ways of consuming it, and like "The First-Timer" some are trying it – and loving it - for the first time, seduced and enchanted by its unique flavor profile.

As multicultural insights drive consumer preferences, especially in food, strategies and stories must be customized to ensure authenticity and cultural relevance to drive brand preference among the various ethnic segments. For Tajín, the campaign needed to connect with the Hispanic audience that knows and is familiar with the brand and use of the product, as well as with the broader audience who discovers the uniqueness and versatility of the product.

Paco Olavarrieta, Chief Creative Officer at DEX, noted, "Our agency operates under the moniker, 'The New American Agency,' as we embrace the ongoing emergence of diverse communities across the U.S. and their desire to celebrate the flavors of their own cultures or experiment with new ones. Tajín is a brand that transcends cultures, ignites creativity, and brings a bit of excitement to everyone. This new campaign is anchored in the insights of the diverse fans that have embraced the brand and we trust that the current and the new ones identify themselves with the people in these spots."

In addition to the TV :30s and :15s commercials, the "Tajín, as unique as you" campaign will have digital, social media and POS extensions. The campaign was developed by Yury Vargas, Creative Director, and Flavio Álvarez, Senior Copywriter at DEX.

For more about Tajín and its products, visit www.Tajín.com

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chili products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.Tajín.com .

