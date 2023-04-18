COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, concluded a two-day trip to China, where he held a series of bilateral meetings, including with Ding Xuexiang, First Vice Premier of China; Zhao Chenxin, Vice Chairman of the NDRC; HE Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environment; Xie Zhenhua, Special Envoy for Climate Change; and Dr. Zhang Jianhua, Director of the National Energy Administration.

UAE and China to build on strength of strategic relationship to maximize practical, pragmatic climate progress ahead of COP28 to keep 1.5 alive.

Given the size of China's economy - which will soon be the world's largest - the country's potential to promote climate progress is immense.

Over the past five years alone, China has added more than 40% of the world's new solar and wind power capacity and has set a very ambitious target of deploying 1,200 gigawatts of renewable capacity by or before the end of this decade.

Through a shared commitment to climate action and sustainable economic development, the UAE will work with China to accelerate energy transition ahead of COP28.

UAE and China will align efforts to drive a just and equitable energy transition for the Global South and the world, through South South cooperation, investment and technology transfer.

COP28 President-Designate also met with clean tech entrepreneurs and addressed students at prestigious Tsinghua University Institute for Carbon Neutrality.

Partnerships at government, private sector, academic and civil society levels will be key to making COP28 a COP of Action, and a COP of solidarity, unity and impact.

COP28 President-Designate concludes high level visit to China with common understanding for step change to help achieve transformational climate progress at COP28. (PRNewswire)

Building on the strength of the UAE China strategic partnership, discussions focused on partnerships around practical, concrete efforts in the run up to COP28 for a step change to help achieve transformational climate progress. Given the size of China's economy, and its leadership position in advancing clean technologies, the country's potential to promote sustainable low carbon economic growth is immense.

Dr. Al Jaber highlighted that both the UAE and China were committed to diversifying their energy mix and pursuing pragmatic solutions to the climate crisis. He added: "The partnership between the UAE and China will be a key asset to the COP28 Presidency as we seek innovative solutions to boost industrial decarbonization, expand access to clean technologies, and ensure a just energy transition."

Dr. Al Jaber met with clean tech entrepreneurs in a private sector roundtable and also addressed an audience at the Tsinghua University Institute for Carbon Neutrality, which covers energy, sustainability and climate-related disciplines. With the world needing to reduce global emissions by 43 percent by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, countries will need a range of technology solutions to meet their decarbonization goals, the COP28 President-Designate stated.

"We cannot accomplish our climate objectives without significant adoption and development of technology for decarbonization. We need to explore every available option. It is not renewables or hydrogen or nuclear or carbon capture or only using the least carbon intensive oil and gas. It is all of the above, plus new technologies yet to be invented, commercialized and deployed," he stated.

"As a global leader and valued partner to emerging market economies, China is already making significant contributions to enhance South-South climate action. China's support will be critical for us to deliver pragmatic, practical action on the road to COP28 and beyond."

In his meeting with Chinese business and industrial leaders, Dr Al Jaber continued to advocate for investment in industrial decarbonization. He said: "Steel, cement, and aluminium, like energy or manufacturing, are the industries that run the world. We simply cannot stop using them. But we do have to find a way to make them more sustainable. We must reduce emissions, not progress. We have to work with industry leaders to bring them on board as partners, and to source the solutions together."

Dr. Al Jaber also hailed the strength of the partnership between the UAE and China as a model of cooperation toward sustainable, low carbon growth and prosperity: "Partnerships will be key to making COP28 a COP of Action, and a COP of solidarity, unity and impact. We need China, as we need all countries and Parties, at the table to meet the Paris goal of keeping global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. We need a major course correction and a massive effort to reignite progress. And I look forward to working with China to deliver a successful COP28," he stated.

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023 . The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake - a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a "leave no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action.

