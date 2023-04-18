Empire Diversified Energy to be Included in Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub Application to the Department of Energy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets Pink (Ticker Symbol: MPIR). Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. ("Empire") is pleased to announce that one of its renewable energy projects has been included as a key element in the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub's (ARCH2's) proposal to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). ARCH2 is one of several applicant groups seeking an award of part of the $8 billion in federal funding being made available for the development of safe, sustainable, clean hydrogen hubs that can scale and integrate into a national hydrogen network designed to help decarbonize the environment. Empire's waste-to-fuels project will be used to power state-of-the-art trucks, heavy equipment and other industrial applications.

Empire's ARCH2 project is being developed jointly with a leading technology company and if the proposal is accepted, will be located at Empire Green Generation, LLC property (the former site of Koppers, Inc.) in Follansbee, Brooke County, West Virginia. This repurposed site is part of Empire's Riverfront Industrial Complex that currently consists of approximately 900 acres and includes nearly 8,000 linear feet of Ohio River frontage and over 20,000 linear feet of Empire-owned rail. With the support of the Brooke County Commission, the Company already operates Empire Trimodal Terminal, LLC as The Port of West Virginia, providing cargo handling via barge, rail and truck and cargo storage in warehouses located both on and off site.

The project is just one of several significant initiatives by Empire to seek to apply innovative technologies with the goal of reducing dependence on fossil fuels and to finding ways to beneficially use materials that would otherwise go to waste. We expect to announce additional details on some of these developing projects in the near future. We believe these projects have the potential to create hundreds of new jobs and will contribute substantially to the local economy.

Commenting on this acceptance, Chief Operating Officer Bernard Brown stated, "We are very excited to be a part of this incredible ensemble of companies assigned to represent the Appalachian Region. Empire is committed to West Virginia, its application of green technologies across its portfolio businesses, while providing a safer, more sustainable and cleaner future."

About Empire Diversified Energy, Inc.

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. is a fully integrated company offering recycling, logistics, energy production, and remediation services helping to promote a safer and more sustainable environment. The Company has proven and demonstrated experience in helping to shape the green environment, and continues to transform and grow through energy production, manufacturing, and other further development at the Port of West Virginia.

