LifeStraw launches the new Go Series water filter bottle--the ultimate sidekick for safer, better-tasting water for travel and everyday use

BALTIMORE , April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStraw , a public health B Corp on a mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water, announces the launch of its new Go Series of water filter bottles , with improved filtration and a sleek new look for everyday use. The LifeStraw Go Series water filter bottle is the ultimate sidekick for safer, better-tasting water for travel and everyday use, so you can fill up from airport bathrooms, a tap in Mexico, or a gas station while road-tripping.

"More than half of consumers own a reusable water bottle, but they often leave it behind on their travels and resort to the less sustainable and more expensive route of bottled water, rather than drink from unknown or unsafe taps," said Tara Lundy, LifeStraw's chief brand officer. "The LifeStraw Go Series was created to provide a sidekick that can stick with you on your adventures. The bottle features a membrane microfilter that removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics and a carbon filter that improves taste and eliminates some chemicals. We also intentionally designed the product to have a sleek look but also be highly functional, including a leakproof cap and covered mouthpiece optimal for on the go."

Building off the success of the original Go water filtration bottle, the new Go Series offers the option of BPA-free plastic for lightweight transport or double-wall insulated stainless steel for keeping water cold all day long.

The line also features nine fresh new color options, including Kyoto Orange, Laguna Teal, Nordic Noir, Polar White, Terrace Green, Aegean Sea, Icelandic Blue, Cherry Blossom and Merlot Me Away. The bottles range in price from $44.95 to $64.95 MSRP and are available in 22-ounce and 1-liter sizes for BPA Free plastic and 24-oz and 1-liter sizes for stainless steel.

Updates to the Go Series include:

Leakproof handle to grab on the go

Covered mouthpiece to protect from unwelcome germs + leakage

Protects against 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand and cloudiness all while improving the taste.

Membrane microfilter lasts up to 1,000 gallons—about five years of daily use.

Activated carbon filter lasts up to 26 gallons.

BPA-Free plastic versions are made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic

LifeStraw believes everyone deserves equitable access to safe drinking water and is working to make clean water accessible for all. Supporting both people and the planet by providing safe water when on the go, LifeStraw eliminates the need for single-use plastic bottles and provides a child in need with safe drinking water for a year with every purchase. To learn more about LifeStraw's year-round efforts to provide equitable access to safe drinking water around the world, explore its 2022 Responsibility Report .

ABOUT LIFESTRAW

The original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, which converts microbiologically contaminated water into safe, potable water, was introduced in 2005. LifeStraw's Guinea worm filter has also been instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers and households, and are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. The company is also a Climate Neutral certified B Corp. For every product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for a year. LifeStraw's water filtration options are sold in retail stores in North America and Europe, and online at www.lifestraw.com . Follow LifeStraw on Instagram and TikTok at @LifeStraw.

SOURCE LifeStraw