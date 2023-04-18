Maintenance services to be provided on Embraer E145 aircraft at West Virginia Facility

Agreement advances MHIRJ's growth strategy

MHIRJ Signs Three-Year Heavy Maintenance Agreement with Piedmont Airlines (CNW Group/MHI RJ Aviation Group) (PRNewswire)

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), the largest regional maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider in the U.S., is pleased to announce today that it has signed a three-year Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Service Agreement with Piedmont Airlines. A wholly owned subsidiary of the American Airlines Group, Piedmont operates more than 300 daily departures to 70 destinations and employs more than 10,000 aviation professionals.

A crucial part of MHIRJ's growth strategy and commitment to broadening its markets, maintenance work will be conducted on Piedmont's fleet of Embraer E145 aircraft at the Bridgeport WV facility. Under the terms of the agreement, MHIRJ will operate a single dedicated nose-to-tail heavy maintenance line at the service center with the potential of adding more lines in the future. The first Piedmont aircraft is scheduled to enter the facility in early May.

"We're excited about this new agreement which allows us to provide exceptional service to Piedmont while expanding our operations to other aircraft platforms," said Don Nolan, Director of Service Sales, MHIRJ. "This contract represents another step toward our goal of offering world-class maintenance services to more aircraft types around the globe while furthering our support of American Airlines and their regional fleet."

"Our collaboration with Piedmont represents a significant milestone for us as it emphasizes MHIRJ's commitment to servicing aircraft beyond the CRJ," said Ismail Mokabel, Senior Vice President, Head of Aftermarket. "Our focus remains to create continued value for our CRJ customers and offer our Heavy Maintenance expertise and experience on other platforms, while exploring opportunities that will allow us to elevate our service offering and diversify our capabilities. These are exciting times at MHIRJ."

"Ensuring our aircraft are well-maintained is key to our vision of being the best American Airlines Regional partner and will help sustain our fleet well into the future," said William Arndt, Vice President, Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering, Piedmont Airlines. "By selecting MHIRJ as our heavy maintenance services provider, we will receive the highest quality service that will expedite the safe return of our aircraft. We look forward to building a strong relationship with MHIRJ."

Currently, MHIRJ supports American Airlines with contracts to provide maintenance services for PSA Airlines, Air Wisconsin Airlines and SkyWest Airlines on CRJ700, CRJ900 and CRJ200 aircraft and with American Airlines' interline partner Contour Airlines.

About MHI RJ Aviation Group

MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and bolstered by an Aerospace Engineering Centre, MHIRJ's network of service centers, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in Canada, the U.S. and Germany. A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., MHI RJ Aviation Group includes MHI RJ Aviation ULC (Canada), MHI RJ Aviation Inc. (U.S.A.) and MHI RJ Aviation GmbH (Germany).

