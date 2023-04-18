PunchListUSA Announces Real Estate Technology Innovator Stefan Pampulov as Chief Product and Data Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchListUSA, the real estate technology platform digitizing home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services, has announced the appointment of Stefan Pampulov as its Chief Product and Data Officer. In his new role, Pampulov will oversee the development of PunchListUSA's proprietary products, data infrastructure, home lifecycle services, and predictive pricing models.

Stefan Pampulov is a 20-year real estate data strategy and product development veteran. He most recently served as Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Black Knight. Before Black Knight, he co-founded Collateral Analytics (acquired by Black Knight in 2020), where he served as Chief Product and Operations Officer for 11 years. He also served as Senior Vice President and Director of Valuation at New City Corporation. Over his 20-year career in residential real estate, Pampulov has built proprietary marketplace technologies through predictive analytics and advanced data applications for consumers.

"I've had the privilege to work with Stefan for more than a decade in our industry, sharing a vision to drive innovation, transparency, and access to homeownership through data and actionable insights," said Min Alexander, Co-Founder and CEO of PunchListUSA. "We are incredibly excited he's joined our team. Stefan's deep-rooted experience and passion for building data-powered technologies will accelerate our growth as we continue to create value for homeowners nationwide."

"I am thrilled to join PunchListUSA at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Pampulov. "The leadership team has created a winning culture for innovation and outcomes. I look forward to building our data infrastructure and accelerating our product roadmap to make home services more intelligent, accessible, and hassle-free for homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals."

Over the past two years, PunchListUSA has experienced rapid growth, transforming from franchised handyman services to a comprehensive platform offering instant estimates, online shopping cart ordering, and end-to-end management of home lifecycle services. In 2022, it secured an oversubscribed $39 million Series A funding round and was named to the Inc. 5000 list as the 774th fastest-growing private company in America.

"When it comes to improving consumer experience in homeownership, data is the way forward," said Mark Dyne, Founding Partner and Chairman of Morpheus Ventures and PunchListUSA Board Member. "Stefan brings industry-leading experience executing product strategy through data. We look forward to unlocking PunchListUSA's next growth phase as a consumer marketplace.

PunchListUSA partners with over 200 national and regional real estate brokerages and supports 1.6 million National Association of REALTORS® members. The company recently launched an annual home maintenance membership, which can be purchased directly by homeowners or by real estate professionals as a gift for their clients when they purchase a new home. Additionally, PunchListUSA partners with more than 25 national real estate owners, operators, and investors. They also provide no-cost repair estimates to clients nationwide through an exclusive alliance with Pillar to Post™, North America's largest home inspection service provider.

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform to digitize national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. Proprietary technology and property data power the platform to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.

PunchListUSA has offices in Charleston, South Carolina, and Irvine, California, with operations in 14 major U.S. cities, serving more than 60,000 users with continuing growth. The company is ranked the 774th fastest-growing company according to Inc 5000 and was named for the second consecutive year to HousingWire's Tech 100 list of companies making an impact in real estate technology. Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, Second Century Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, the Bielsky Family Office, IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, Solo Capital Management, VentureSouth, and a significant real estate operator and investor.

For further information, please visit www.punchlistusa.com and PunchListUSA on LinkedIn .

