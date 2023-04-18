Tesseract Ventures Receives United States Air Force AFWERX Direct-to-Phase II SBIR Grant with Space Force

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesseract Ventures announced today that the company has been awarded a direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation (SBIR) grant by the Space Force through AFWERX.

Space Force (PRNewswire)

The research proposal, submitted under the 23.4 SBIR cycle, has been approved for a $1,250,000 contract for research and development (R&D) at Space Launch Delta 45 at Patrick Space Force Base, FL, and at Cape Canaveral, FL.

Under this grant, Tesseract will further develop their Tesseract Smart Space, Prism hardware and Mosaic software to create a multi-dimensional common operating picture of the launch environment. These tools will enable Space Force to accurately track machines, people and objects on the base, and create a clearer understanding of launch conditions through next generation data visualization.

Prism's real time location tracking hardware works with Mosaic's data analysis software to collect and parse data from across the spaceport. These work to track inventory, equipment status, staff locations, environmental conditions and much more. This information can then be used to visualize a digital twin of objects such as rockets, or the entire space port. Armed with a data-enhanced picture that can be viewed from multiple vantage points in the Tesseract Smart Space, teams will get up-to-the-minute insights into a vast array of conditions that can enhance safety, increase efficiency and produce better outcomes.

John Boucard, Tesseract Ventures CEO said, "At Tesseract Ventures, we are driven by a sense of duty and purpose to make a positive impact on the world through the development and deployment of cutting-edge technology—for exactly the right customer at exactly the right time. Our SBIR Phase 2 relationship with the United States Space Force is an incredible opportunity to leverage our innovation studio, For All Kind, to accelerate the development of advanced 21st century wearable robotics, data visualization in all dimensions, and digital twin technology. It is an honor to be part of this contract."

About Tesseract Ventures

Tesseract Ventures was founded in 2018 by John Boucard, a veteran inventor, engineer and technologist. The company enables businesses to defy the boundaries of space and time through next-generation technologies. Robots, smart spaces, wearables and radically connected platforms are just some of the tools created by Tesseract in its mission to make industries smarter, better connected and more efficient. The company is based in Tampa, FL and Overland Park, KS. For more information, visit www.tesseractventures.io .

For All Kind (PRNewswire)

