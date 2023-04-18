Tru Alchemy Launches Gentle Retinol Overnight Serum - Retinol Reset

Tru Alchemy, the clean and science backed skincare brand, launches their first ever retinol product with Retinol Reset - a gentle overnight retinol serum.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Alchemy , an innovative skincare and self-care brand with a powerful lineup of scientifically-formulated and nourishing products, announced today the launch of their first ever retinol product - Retinol Reset. Through a blend of comprehensive and clean ingredients, Retinol Reset helps promote a youthful, collagen-rich complexion.

Retinol Reset marks the brand's first ever retinol product and their newest launch since the brand's launch lineup in June 2021. Founded under Scale Media , a next generation consumer products company focused on wellness and beauty products. Tru Alchemy bridges the concept of skincare and selfcare with clean, natural and efficacious ingredients combined with meaningful applications to evoke the practice of skincare as a part of wellness routine.

Tru Alchemy formulated Retinol Reset with a blend of resurfacing ingredients from nature's best brighteners and hydrators in a nourishing formula that is suitable for users at all stages of their skincare journey. Key ingredients include skin-renewing retinol, brightening bakuchiol, multi-tasking niacinamide, hydrating squalane and fruit extracts.

"We're excited to bring new innovation to Tru Alchemy, with the launch of Retinol Reset! Balancing between our everyday routines and self care moments, Tru Alchemy has always focused on tying in the body, soul and minds' wellness to skin wellness - with clean, effective products that drive intention," says Roseann Fernandez, VP of Creative & Brand Marketing at Scale Media. "Retinol Reset is about letting go of your skin's past and nourishing it to move forward with a new and fresh complexion - allow your soul to receive the same message of letting go and moving forward for a new found radiance."

Free of SLS, parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes and other harsh ingredients, Retinol Reset performs to deliver long-term radiance. Retinol helps refresh the skin to support a firmer complexion and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles; bakuchiol works as a plant-derived powerhouse that complements the results of retinol; niacinamide helps soothe redness and minimize the appearance of pores; squalene helps skin appear healthier and vibrant; and fruit extracts help moisturize for a plump, dewy and more youthful complexion.

For best results, we recommend incorporating Retinol Reset with the Tru Alchemy ritual. Start with a clean complexion by cleansing using Celestial Cleanser , massage 2-3 drops of Retinol Reset onto clean, dry skin at night. Follow with Tru Alchemy Quench Crème to add hydration to skin. While using Retinol Reset, apply sunscreen daily.

Retinol Reset is priced at $65 USD for 1 fl. oz., sold exclusively at trualchemyskin.com starting on April 18, 2023 and available on Amazon week of May 5th.

ABOUT TRU ALCHEMY

Tru Alchemy is a skincare brand that aims to transform your skincare and self-care rituals with clean, conscious products that nourish your mind, soul and skin. Their award-winning collection transcends conventional skincare by blending ancient wisdom, intentional formulas and modern science to deliver instant gratification and lasting results.

Believers in a holistic approach, Tru Alchemy prides itself on developing products that are full of the cleanest, highest quality, naturally sourced ingredients available—and free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, fillers, GMOs and other harmful substances. Everything they create, from clinical-grade formulas to responsible packaging and beyond, is crafted with authenticity and environmental sustainability in mind. The ultimate goal? To transform the industry one conscious customer at a time.

