Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, 4x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 43x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist RONNIE EARL on Saturday May 27 at 7:30 P.M.

Legendary Blues Guitarist RONNIE EARL is a four-time winner of "Guitar Player of the Year" (1997, 1999, 2014, 2018) at the Blues Music Awards and has been Nominated a stunning 23 times! In 2022, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters celebrated 35 years as a band and their last 8 albums all debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard Blues Chart and received wide critical acclaim. RONNIE EARL & THE BROADCASTERS perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday May 27 at 7:30 P.M.

Ronnie Earl was born Ronald Horvath in Queens, New York, on March 10, 1953. After picking up his first guitar twenty years later, he went on to stretch the boundaries of electric blues guitar playing, lifting hearts and souls a little higher as he did. To many, Ronnie Earl is one of the greatest blues guitarists to ever pick up the instrument.

"Ronnie Earl can still take your breath away," says GUITAR PLAYER MAGAZINE.

"He is one of the most serious blues guitarists you can find today. He makes me proud."

— B.B. KING

"Ronnie Earl is the John Coltrane of the guitar."

— ELMORE MAGAZINE

"A genuine virtuoso...Pretty much any Ronnie Earl album is an essential purchase."

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE

"When it's time for spiritual rejuvenation, it's time for a visit from Ronnie Earl, pastor of the church of tone."

— VINTAGE GUITAR MAGAZINE

In 2015, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters released the album Father's Day which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Blues Chart and peaked at #20 the Billboard Heatseekers Album Chart. The album was named in honor of Ronnie's father, Jerry Akos Horvath, after he and Ronnie found healing and peace before his father died. Both Jerry, and Ronnie's mother Rose Horvath were Holocaust survivors, and both passed away in 2014. Blues Blast Magazine said: "Father's Day is a tour de force of great guitar play, outstanding songs, strong, supporting musicians and seamless production. On that level alone, Ronnie has produced a masterpiece."

In 2016, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters released Maxwell Street, an album named in honor of brother David Maxwell, Ronnie's dear friend, soul brother and an accomplished blues pianist. Maxwell Street is also a nod to Chicago's Maxwell Street where blues musicians gathered to play outside for the Sunday market crowds. Maxwell Street debuted at #6 on the Billboard Blues Chart. In 2019, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters released the album Beyond The Blue Door which debuted at #9 on the Billboard Blues Chart.

In 2020, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters released the album Rise Up to critical acclaim. Ronnie's 27th album, it debuted at #4 on the Billboard Blues Chart.

The Broadcasters include Dave Limina (Hammond B3 & Piano), Diane Blue (Vocals), Forrest Padgett (Drums), and Paul Kochanski (Electric & Upright Bass).

Ronnie Earl has played alongside such greats as B. B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, the Allman Brothers Band, Buddy Guy, Junior Wells, Muddy Waters, Big Joe Turner, Otis Rush, Earl King, Koko Taylor, Etta James, and Big Mama Thornton, as well as gifted young blues guitarists who he just might pull up on stage at a moment's notice.

RONNIE EARL Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Tickets for RONNIE EARL & THE BROADCASTERS at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday May 27 at 7:30 P.M. can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

