Coencorp Receives a 75K Order for Three Automated Fleet Fuel Management Systems From WestRock

MONTREAL, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a company committed to a sustainable future, recently decided to invest in Coencorp's automated fuel fleet management systems. With a value of $75k, WestRock has ordered three automated fleet fuel management systems to accurately track their fleet's fuel consumption. WestRock partners with their customers to provide sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers worldwide from more than 300 production facilities spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Coencorp logo (CNW Group/Coencorp) (PRNewswire)

Innovating boldly and packaging sustainably is at the heart of WestRock's commitment to a sustainable future. This is why they sought a cloud-based in-house fleet fueling management solution for their three facilities. WestRock's objective is to track their fuel consumed and reconcile it with fuel purchases and inventory.

The SM2-FUEL platform provides the organization with the capability to account for every drop of fuel consumed. Some of the features of the chosen solution include:

Rugged, reliable system hardware

Automatic gauging of fuel storage tanks

Automatic recording of fuel drops

24/7 monitoring and notification of leaks and reorder levels

Single-click reconciliation of the fleet's fuel consumption to purchases and inventory

Highly accurate records for full compliance with environmental regulations

The ability to produce compliance reports in the exact format required by regulatory agencies

Accountability for all types of consumables such as gasoline, diesel, LNG, and engine oil to name a few.

Coencorp CEO Ali Tavassoli, "We are pleased to have WestRock as part of the Coencorp family. By accounting for every drop of fuel spent, our SM2-FUEL platform will make WestRock's fleet operations more efficient, safer, and more environmentally responsible."

Coencorp anticipates delivering the equipment in the coming weeks, and installation should be completed soon.

Mr Tavasoli adds, "The software component of SM2-FUEL enables monitoring of all enterprise sites from the cloud. Fleet managers can create custom dynamic dashboards, personalized database views with aggregated sum/average functions, and set up auto-generated reports to be emailed to stakeholders automatically. SM2-FUEL will track fleet fuel consumption from the main storage tanks, remote day tanks, and equipment all the way down to the fuel dispensed to jerry cans."

About Coencorp: Founded in 1991, Coencorp is a leading provider of automated fleet and fuel management solutions. Coencorp develops, manufactures, markets, and supports sophisticated hardware/software systems that efficiently manage fleets of 50 or more vehicles. Coencorp's mission is to improve its clients' bottom line by making their fleets more efficient, safer, and environmentally responsible.

Coencorp systems are used globally to manage commercial and industrial fleets of all sizes in diverse sectors, including municipalities, public transit, national defence, oil & gas, mining, construction, transportation, utilities, private fleets, and automobile dealerships.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coencorp