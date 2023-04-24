Google Cloud Announces New Security AI Workbench and Ecosystem Expansion at RSAC 2023

Businesses can now standardize their end-to-end cybersecurity programs on the industry's most secure infrastructure, while retaining choice and vendor optionality

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today at RSA Conference, Google Cloud and Mandiant are combining their cybersecurity partner ecosystems to offer the industry's most open, comprehensive, and intelligent platform for customers' end-to-end cybersecurity needs.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

The combined ecosystem brings together expertise and technology from Google Cloud, Mandiant, and integrations with more than 100 leading cybersecurity vendors. From incident response through proactive defense, Google Cloud gives organizations the choice and breadth to stay ahead of security threats and eliminate common gaps that plague legacy networks, infrastructure, and tools. Google Cloud is expanding these capabilities even further with new partner integrations that help customers better protect against breaches across cloud environments, and respond more quickly to cybersecurity events when they occur.

"Google Cloud remains fundamentally committed to growing its open cloud ecosystem, ensuring that customers on any cloud platform can protect their businesses with the industry's most advanced security tools," said Sunil Potti, VP and GM of security, Google Cloud. "With Mandiant, we can now build end-to-end security programs that unify our leading threat intelligence and technology with the capabilities of our partners, providing customers with comprehensive solutions that are tailored to their security needs."

"As an organization that's been on the frontlines of some of the most impactful breaches, we recognize that the fight against persistent, global adversaries requires a united defense," said Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant, Google Cloud. "Working alongside our combined, growing network of elite security partners accelerates our ability to help customers around the world to strengthen their security posture and proactively defend against emerging threats."

Extending generative AI to partners with Google Cloud Security AI Workbench

Google Cloud today announced Security AI Workbench, an industry-first platform that enables security partners to extend generative AI to their products. The platform combines a new, security-specific large language model (LLM) from Google Cloud, Sec-PaLM, with Mandiant's leading frontline intelligence and encompasses vulnerabilities, malware, threat indicators, and more. Partners can easily integrate with the platform via an API (application programming interface) to bring threat intelligence, workflows, and other critical functionality to customers, while retaining enterprise-grade data protections and sovereignty. Security AI Workbench will power new partner offerings that help customers address key security challenges across threats, toilsome tools, and the talent gap.

Learn more about Google Cloud Security AI Workbench here .

Announcing Accenture managed security services for enterprises

Google Cloud's ecosystem of global consulting partners provide implementation and managed cybersecurity services for enterprise customers. At RSA, Accenture announced that its managed detection and response (MxDR) security service will be enhanced by technologies from Google Cloud, bringing customers a comprehensive security service inclusive of Chronicle security operations and Mandiant Intelligence and Consulting offerings, delivered by thousands of Accenture specialists with expertise building end-to-end security programs for enterprise customers. Accenture will also be the first partner to utilize Security AI Workbench.

Enhancing incident response and detection with Mandiant and partners

Mandiant offers the world's most advanced threat intelligence, with industry-leading expertise to help businesses and governments quickly detect, understand, and address security breaches. Now, customers can easily accompany Mandiant's capabilities with purpose-built security solutions from partners including Crowdstrike, SentinelOne, and Trellix, which are fully integrated with Google Cloud. As a result, organizations can deploy the right technology for their needs to proactively protect critical assets after a cybersecurity event.

Strengthening threat-informed defense across the Mandiant partner ecosystem

Today, Mandiant also introduced the next phase of its Cyber Alliance program. Corelight, Nozomi Networks, SentinelOne, and SnapAttack are all expanding their capabilities through deeper integrations and unified offerings, enabling Mandiant's security experts to offer the most comprehensive security solutions to customers and help them proactively defend against threats critical to their organization. Crowdstrike also announced the general availability of CrowdStrike Falcon for Mandiant Incident Response, which will operationalize endpoint detection to help customers stop and defend against breaches.

Bringing enterprise-grade identity and device management to Google Workspace

Google Workspace enables organizations to securely collaborate with embedded, invisible security through client-side encryption, data privacy controls, and integrations with BeyondCorp Enterprise and Chronicle SecOps that automatically block the vast majority of cyber threats. Now, Google Workspace is adding new identity and device management support from Okta and VMware, enabling large-scale and public sector organizations to adopt FedRAMP-authorized collaboration solutions in a single offering. JumpCloud is also offering customers an alternative to Microsoft Active Directory, with centralized identity, access, and device management.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud