Aqua Farm's 3rd Closed Beta Test Recap: Signals Green Light for Open Beta Launch

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Labs, the publisher of Aqua Farm, a collectible role-playing game (RPG) with Play-to-Earn (P2E) features, has announced the start of the global Open Beta Test (OBT).

Aqua Farm has already captured significant attention, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, especially Japan and Vietnam, owing to its adorable graphics, immersive storyline, and user-friendly gameplay mechanics that make it enjoyable for both casual and hardcore gamers alike.

After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from previous closed beta tests, the development team behind the game focused on improving the 'Player-versus-Environment' (PvE) battle system and adding 'Player-versus-Player' (PvP) contents. These changes were introduced in the 3rd closed beta, enabling players to compete against each other using dynamic deck strategies and a diverse range of characters.

In addition to the improved gameplay experience, Aqua Farm also offered an autonomous in-game marketplace that allowed players to set their game item prices based on market demand, creating a unique and engaging trading experience. Furthermore, the game has a unique guild system that encourages a sense of community and collaboration, including NFT scholarships for new members. This feature is expected to be a popular social activity in the game.

Maintaining a sustainable token supply is crucial for the P2E game, which utilizes cryptocurrency. The team has been closely monitoring this aspect for one of the tokens for game rewarding during the test period and reports indicate that a high percentage (95%) of the supplied token being used in gameplay. This is a crucial and positive indication for the game's future sustainability and success of the token economy.

During the third closed beta period with the aforementioned updates, around 50,000 users participated in the test and shared their feedback. The majority of them agreed that it was a valuable experience to witness the game's significant improvements compared to the previous beta test.

One of the most highly anticipated features of the OBT is the ability for users to utilize their own NFT characters, known as Aree - ocean fairies that help players' gameplay in a similar way to Pokémon. It garnered significant attention from early contributors who invested and purchased NFTs at the beginning of the project. Additionally, all token data will be stored on the blockchain, ensuring that users' game data is secure, transferable, and preserved.

Furthermore, as the team teased their plans for Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) and Initial Dex Offering (IDO) with global partners for their tokens before the Open Beta Test (OBT), many global communities expressed high expectations for their future involvement, both as players and individual investors.

OBT will be released in May 2023 after final optimization and it runs on both mobile platforms iOS and Android.

For more information about the Aqua Farm, please visit www.playaquafarm.io

