Airgap Networks Named Winner of Three Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Airgap Wins Most Comprehensive Micro-Segmentation, Next Gen OT Security, and Most Comprehensive Remote Work Security in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airgap Networks, the innovation leader delivering network security for business-critical infrastructure has won three awards at the Global Infosec Award 2023. Airgap was recognized for Most Comprehensive Micro-Segmentation, Next Gen OT Security, and Most Comprehensive Remote Work Security. The 11th annual Global Infosec Award once again honored Airgap for its innovation and dedication to customer success.

"These awards recognize the success and trust our customers have in our continued technological innovation."

"We are extremely proud to be named the winner in multiple categories," said Ritesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder, Airgap Networks. "These awards recognize the success and trust our customers have in our continued technological innovation."

"We are thrilled to receive three of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased."

"Airgap Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Airgap Networks

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Airgap is the innovation leader in delivering network security for business-critical infrastructure. Airgap shrinks attacks surface, secures access to critical devices, and quickly identifies all assets in your environment. And because Airgap integrates seamlessly with your existing security infrastructure, customers go from their first meeting to a new level of security and compliance in just a few days.

For more information about how Airgap can help you improve security and compliance for your network, please visit us at www.airgap.io

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

