Findlay Galleries Leadership Recognized for Ongoing Philanthropic Efforts

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Catholic Charities, the Lighthouse Guild, and the Town of Palm Beach United Way were among the organizations to honor Findlay Galleries' Chairman & CEO James R. Borynack during the 2022/2023 season in Palm Beach. These awards recognize Borynack's and Findlay Galleries' consistent efforts to assist local and national charities.

In January, at the 40th Annual Caritas Dei Bishop's Gala, The Most Reverend Gerald M. Barbarito, Bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach, awarded Borynack the with the distinctive Bishop's Charity Medal. The award was in recognition of Borynack's lifetime of charitable outreach, including his long-standing commitment to supporting the work of Catholic Charities, and has only been awarded once before.

In February, at the Lighthouse Guild's 'Visionary Evening' Dinner Dance, Borynack was awarded The Lighthouse Guild's Visionary Award, recognizing his philanthropic vision and community spirit.

Lastly, at the 32nd Annual Alexis de Tocqueville Society Award Dinner in March, Borynack was presented with the Distinguished Citizen Award, the highest accolade bestowed by the Town of Palm Beach United Way, recognizing unparalleled leadership in philanthropy. Town of Palm Beach United Way's Board Chairman, Bill Tiefel, commented "Jimmy Borynack represents the very best in our society, bringing talent, expertise, originality, friendship and empathy to every business endeavor, non-profit position and community role he undertakes. From children and families to hospice patients, to artists, Jimmy Borynack goes above and beyond to serve others."

These awards recognize the philanthropic efforts not only of James Borynack, but also of Findlay Galleries, which is often the platform for his efforts. Indeed, throughout the Palm Beach season, Borynack and his partner Adolfo Zaralegui (Findlay Galleries' President) made significant contributions of time and treasury to several organizations.

In 2022/2023, Borynack and Zaralegui hosted several pre-gala cocktail receptions for the Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Symphony, the Lighthouse Guild, Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, the Center of Creative Education, and the Town of Palm Beach United Way's Red Feather Society. They also hosted individual receptions and dinners on their renowned terrace for major donors of the Four Arts' "Americans in Paris" Dinner Dance and for the donors of the Cleveland Museum of Art. As a special tribute to the Friends of the Uffizi, they hosted a cocktail reception on their terrace for that organization's regional members.

In step with its leadership, Findlay Galleries is committed to supporting recognized regional and national charities in Palm Beach and New York on an ongoing basis. As such, the gallery's exciting and engaging charitable events schedule for the 2023-24 season promises to bring the utmost support and awareness to the needs of those less fortunate and the charitable programs that support those in our community that need it most.

