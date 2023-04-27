China Southern Airlines Company Limited Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") (HKSE: 1055; SSE: 600029), announced that the Company has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "2022 Form 20-F"), which includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed via the following link: [https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1041668/000119312523119723/d449750d20f.htm]

The Company has made available through its website ( www.csair.com ) its 2022 Form 20-F, which can also be accessed electronically at www.sec.gov . Upon request by any shareholder, the Company will also deliver, free of charge and within a reasonable period of time after such request, a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

To request a hard copy of the audited financial statements, please send your request by mail to the following address:

The Board Office of the Company

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

68 Qi Xin Road

Guangzhou 510403, People's Republic of China

For further information, please visit the Company website: http://www.csair.com.







View original content:

SOURCE China Southern Airlines Company Limited