Saphyre CEO Gabino Roche Nominated for Industry Person of the Year by the Global Custodian Awards

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre co-founder and CEO Gabino Roche, Jr. has been nominated Industry Person of the Year at the 2023 Global Custodian Awards.

The winner of the award will be announced on the night of Global Custodian's annual awards dinner on May 3 in London.

Global Custodian's Industry Leaders Awards program recognizes the achievements of financial executives in a diverse range of categories across hedge funds, mutual funds, prime brokers and private equity.

Gabino Roche, Jr. co-founded Saphyre with his twin brother and Saphyre president, Stephen, in 2017 as an AI platform that revolutionizes the pre- and post-trade process for financial institutions. Saphyre offers a revolutionary approach to data management, enabling firms to seamlessly communicate through automated workflows, and share "Ready-To-Trade" statuses in real-time. Their innovation has been adopted by some of the largest financial institutions in the industry, many of which have issued joint public press releases with the growing fintech. Saphyre consistently has been recognized through the finance industry for its achievements.

Saphyre raised an $18.7M investment round led by JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, & HCAP Partners in 2021. The platform now serves the world's largest brokerage firms, nearly all global custodians and many of the largest asset managers.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com

