TEADS EXPANDS OMNICHANNEL OFFERING GLOBALLY WITH LAUNCH OF CONNECTED TV MEDIA ACROSS CANADA, LATIN AMERICA AND EUROPE

Seamless end-to-end platform extends CTV offering beyond United States into Canada , Brazil , France , Germany , Italy , Mexico , Spain , and the United Kingdom

New integration with Comscore uniquely complements Teads' expanded omnichannel footprint with access to more than 20 billion monthly CTV ad opportunities

Power of CTV globally follows multiple quarters of in-market test campaigns, providing premium incremental reach that combines strength of Digital and TV

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teads , the global media platform, today announces the expansion of its connected TV (CTV) offering in the rest of North America, as well as across Latin America and Europe following multiple quarters of in-market test campaigns. Launching in Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom, Teads further evolves its international suite of media with the addition of connected TV to expand audience reach and better deliver business outcomes for brands. As part of this global offering, Teads has now integrated Comscore , the industry's third-party source for reliable cross-platform targeting, into its solutions to maintain premium quality at scale and optimize cross-screen capabilities.

Teads today announces the expansion of its CTV offering in the rest of North America , Latin America and Europe .

By adding TV inventory in these regions, brands are now able to buy across TV, mobile and desktop through the Teads platform, fully leveraging access to more than 20 billion monthly unique ad opportunities. Teads' global launch of CTV media comes on the heels of its successful US launch last year. The CTV offering which combines high quality inventory and creative optimizations, has shown to drive a significant incremental reach and garner positive business outcomes from awareness to tune-in conversion and purchase intent.

Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO, Teads, said: "The geographic expansion of our CTV offering is driven by the success we have seen in the US and rapid adoption of streaming across the globe. As video is in our DNA, we are excited to offer our clients the ability to reach audiences across every major screen."

Teads' CTV offering gives advertisers and their agencies the ability to seamlessly buy a new array of high-attention, quality media. Its international rollout further carries out its mission in future proofing partner success by enabling quality at scale and building an optimal ad experience for brands and consumers. Clive Record, Head of Global Media Partnerships, Dentsu, said: "We're excited to scale our relationship with Teads by leveraging their CTV capabilities. At Dentsu, we believe that there is a new intersection between brand and demand media where connected video platforms will ultimately help accelerate brand building and Teads are well placed to enable this."

With new access to high quality environments across every screen, Teads' international CTV expansion aligns closely with the platform's proven track record of creating ad experiences that are high-value for brands and publishers while respecting the end consumer. Unique to Teads' CTV offering are access to creative optimization, driving action with the use of interactivity, omnichannel frequency capping and remarketing, as well as omnichannel attention measurement. The CTV offering mirrors Teads' current solutions, guaranteeing a curated marketplace of premium content for brands to advertise within, and ensuring immersive ad experiences that are relevant for consumers. Giovanna Mendonça, Marketing Specialist, Stellantis Brazil said: "Teads' omnichannel expansion comes at an optimal time where global brands are increasingly seeking incremental regional audiences across CTV. We've already seen tremendous value in brand impact, with considerable lift on ad recall and favorability, around our recent CTV campaign with Teads in Brazil. We're thrilled to expand this relationship across screens in additional territories."

