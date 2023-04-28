AdminaHealth Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates AdminaHealth is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data

GREENWICH, Conn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the leading provider of employee benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced the AdminaHealth Billing Suite® hosted at Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's AdminaHealth Billing Suite has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places AdminaHealth in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"At AdminaHealth, data protection and privacy are of the utmost importance to us, as is evidenced by our continued certification since 2019," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by our sustained achievement of the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

AdminaHealth is the leading provider of patented billing and payment solutions for the insurance industry. The company's innovative platform simplifies the administration of benefits and streamlines payment processes for brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators. Founded in 2014, AdminaHealth is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and serves clients throughout the United States.

