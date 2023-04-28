Groundbreaking Innovations, Awards & Memorable Celebrations at Le-Vel's Annual Convention

Nutritional powerhouse announces new products - including a revolutionary nutrient rich skincare line - and continues its goal to dominate the industry at THRIVEpalooza 2023 in Denver, Colorado

FRISCO, Texas, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel, the world leader in nutritional innovation, presented their annual convention, THRIVEpalooza 2023 from April 20-22 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. This amazing event was attended by thousands and featured training from 50 of Le-Vel's Brand Promoters & World Renowned Speakers, an unprecedented number of innovative new product launches & nightly themed parties.

The weekend began with an exclusive Millionaire Award Recipient Dinner, including a stunning black tie reception and a hilarious show from stand up comedian, Don Freisen. Friday morning started with all day training for Le-Vel's Brand Promoters with multi-course training sessions available with notable speakers: Mike Ganino, Brock Johnson and Rob Sirstins. Brand Promoters could also enjoy a hydration station where they could sample Le-Vel's premium nutritional beverages, have fun in an interactive social media room and shop in the LV Gear Store.

Friday evening included a Wild West "Le-Vel Meets Yellowstone!" party where hundreds danced the night away after the first big product launch of the weekend: THRIVE Rebuild , a premium blood orange Colostrum beverage designed to support immune health. Additional product releases included three new decadent Lifestyle Mix flavors, Chocolate Covered Strawberry, ELITE Chocolate, and ELITE Strawberry, that are delicious protein shakes a part of the THRIVE and THRIVE ELITE Experience and new THRIVE ELITE Sample Packs to help Brand Promoters get product samples into the hands of potential customers.

Kicking off the main event on Saturday, Le-Vel corporate team members, Cliff Gallagher, Senior Director of Operations and Business Integration and Liz Reuth, Executive Director of Digital Marketing, acted as the masters of ceremonies for an action-packed day of awards and training including keynote speeches from: podcast host and business coach, Jasmine Star and former collegiate athlete and motivational speaker, Inky Johnson. The brand also released their annual STRIVE magazine - a print publication that delves into the lives of Brand Promoters, provides thoughtful articles, training and product information.

Once Le-Vel Co-Founder & CEO, Jason Camper, took the stage, the product announcements continued as Camper revealed the highly anticipated THRIVE Her Daily Support , an AM/PM Kit curated for all women to help balance the female body & system, support mood, energy, comfort and ease during life's natural transitions.

And the final product drop of the weekend was Le-Vel SKIN , a brand new luxurious, nutrient-rich skincare line created for all skin types to cleanse, repair and improve the skin's appearance. After a ten year history specializing in premium nutrition for the body, Le-Vel is proud to announce its new skincare line that specializes in supporting nutrition for healthy skin.

Perhaps one of the most exciting moments of the event was when the eight Ultimate THRIVER ELITE Season 4 Winners were also announced and called on stage on Saturday to receive their awards adding up to a total of $250,000 in prizes - the largest amount Le-Vel has offered in four years of running the transformation Competition. This annual 12-Week Competition began in January and encouraged thousands of participants to get toned and become the best version of themselves by using the THRIVE ELITE Experience daily.

Concluding the event, Le-Vel held a VIP cocktail party at Meow Wolf in Denver to celebrate the final night of a truly transformative weekend. Many of the attendees remarked that this year's event was the best convention on record.

"This year's event brought together thousands of THRIVERS and felt like our best convention in years. I could not be happier with this incredible company, community and culture. We dared to dream a dream ten years ago, and now with renewed dreams and vision, we commit to the fight of pursuing those dreams in this next chapter," said Le-Vel Co-Founder & CEO, Jason Camper.

Founded in 2012, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and a nutritional skincare system. All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients. In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Today, Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoters and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

