Ms. Beinart's extensive legal experience in private and public sector roles will contribute to the continued transformation of the iconic organization.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced the appointment of Diana Beinart as its new general counsel. Ms. Beinart will join GSUSA's Executive Leadership Team and oversee GSUSA's Office of General Counsel, Office of the National Board, and the Risk and Insurance team. She will report directly to Bonnie Barczykowski, Chief Executive Officer, and act as a strategic advisor to GSUSA's National Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team, and the organization as a whole.

Girl Scouts of the USA Welcomes Diana Beinart as New General Counsel. (PRNewswire)

Ms. Beinart succeeds the Hon. Jennifer L. Rochon, who was recently appointed judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

From her decades of experience in counsel positions at the White House, the U.S. Department of Justice, private practice, and, most recently, the New York City Department of Finance, Beinart brings a wealth of expertise to this role and to the organization. She has a strong understanding of and appreciation for the challenges faced by both public and private organizations, as well as the many opportunities available to help them deliver on their missions.

"This is an inspiring and transformational time at Girl Scouts, and I am thrilled to be adding another talented executive to our leadership team," said GSUSA CEO Bonnie Barczykowski. "Her exceptional track record of leading organizations through complex legal and financial matters and advising on short and long-term strategy will be invaluable to our organization as we continue to fulfill our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character."

"I am honored to join Girl Scouts of the USA as its new general counsel," said Beinart. "I look forward to working with the talented and dedicated team at GSUSA to support the organization's mission and help build the next generation of female leaders."

Beinart comes from a family of Girl Scouts—her mother was a troop leader, and Beinart, her sister, niece, and daughter are all Girl Scouts. Beinart graduated from the Columbia University School of Law and earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Maryland. She is a certified public accountant and holds bar admissions in New York and the District of Columbia. She resides in New York with her husband and two children.

