CNO Financial Group Announces Results from 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Elected nine directors (Gary C. Bhojwani, Archie M. Brown, Stephen N. David , David. B. Foss, Mary R. (Nina) Henderson, Adrianne B. Lee, Daniel R. Maurer, Chetlur S. Ragavan, and Steven E. Shebik ) to serve terms expiring at next year's annual meeting.

Approved, by non-binding advisory vote, the executive compensation of the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the annual meeting.

Approved, by non-binding advisory vote, the frequency of future votes on executive compensation to be held annually.

Ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

Rejected the shareholder proposal to reduce the existing ownership threshold to request a special shareholder's meeting.

