ImmPACT Bio to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

WEST HILLS, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT BIO"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, to be held from May 16-17, 2023 in New York, NY.

Sumant Ramachandra, ImmPACT Bio's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET. To access a live webcast of the presentation, please contact your RBC Capital Markets representative.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients who have exhausted their treatment options. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from UCLA Technology Development Group (TDG), address key biological challenges in treating cancer. ImmPACT Bio's technologies are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, and to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In addition, another logic-gate-based CAR T-cell technology is based on the work of Gideon Gross, Ph.D., from the MIGAL-Galilee Research Institute, to address the prevention of 'on-target – off-tumor' toxicities.

