In 2023, Americans Will Spend Their Money on Lighting, Rugs, Umbrellas and other Accessories to Spruce Up their Backyards, Decks, and Patios

In 2023, Americans Will Spend Their Money on Lighting, Rugs, Umbrellas and other Accessories to Spruce Up their Backyards, Decks, and Patios

80% of consumers report their outdoor living space is more valuable to them than ever and new lighting, shade, and decor including pillows, cushions and rugs are 2023 planned purchases.

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An independent survey conducted by The International Casual Furnishings Association (ICFA) shows that 54 percent of Americans plan to purchase new furnishings and decor for their decks, yards, and patios this year. After two years of pandemic living that motivated many residents to invest in improving the spaces around their homes, there is significant interest in continuing to upgrade their outdoor living setting. The findings also confirm that consumers will spend an average of nine hours per week outdoors in the coming year, up from seven hours per week in 2022, according to the study conducted by Wakefield Research.

New 2023 ICFA Research Illustrates How Consumers Will Upgrade Their Outdoor Spaces This Year (PRNewswire)

In 2023, more than one-third (36%) will prioritize upgrading their outdoor lighting, and more than one-quarter (27%) reported they will add shade items including umbrellas, pergolas, and awnings, as well as décor including pillows, cushions, and rugs (26%). Not far behind are the desire to add firepits or fireplace features (26%), flooring (22%), seating/sofas (21%), water features (19%), and outdoor kitchens and bars (17%).

"In addition to shopping for new pieces of furniture, consumers ranked lighting and accessories as the easiest ways to make their outdoor living spaces more stylish," said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, ICFA. "These easy-to-add enhancements make it more conducive to spending time outdoors, which people are doing more and more each year, as work from home becomes more normalized and the home has new and different meanings in our lives."

More data points from the ICFA Wakefield Research:

54% of households will purchase outdoor furnishings or accessories in 2023.

64% of Americans spend a lot more time in their outdoor spaces compared to a year ago.

80% say their outdoor living space is more valuable to them than ever before.

Americans (with outdoor living spaces) spend an average of 9 hours per week enjoying them, compared to 7 hours last year.

Planned outdoor upgrades planned over the next couple of years: improved lighting (36%), shade items (27%), pillows/rugs/cushions (26%), firepit or fire feature (26%), higher quality furniture (26%), flooring (22%), seating (21%), water feature (19%), and outdoor kitchens and bars (17%).

NEW PRODUCTS FOR 2023

For the ultimate in outdoor entertainment, E.C. Woods offers the modular Tacoma Bar that can be arranged in unlimited design configurations. With six versatile modules, custom layouts can range from a simple, one-piece stand to a complex bar with a variety of lengths and shapes, and all with coordinating barstools. The L-shaped unit with six Saddle Bar Stools, is about $4,500. Made in Middlebury, Ind. www.ecwoutdoorfurniture.com/tacoma-bar-collection/

Conversations in outdoor settings often become more subdued and intimate after dark, and there is nothing more enjoyable than chatting with good friends for hours in the twilight. Cane-line has developed an array of outdoor lanterns that light up in the evening, starting around $300 each. www.cane-line.us/collections/outdoor-collection

Legendary outdoor furnishings designer Richard Frinier created Daydream as an invitation to the dreamer in all of us. The four-poster daybed, about $16,375, with undulating lines, a Viennese cane-weaving pattern, thick cushion and plush pillows topped off with a fabric canopy, is perfect for lying about, solo or with loved ones, reading a book, sipping a glass and more. The vintage design is updated for 2023 in this citrine contemporary colorway. www.dedon.de/en/product-finder/furniture/daydream

Color-coordination of outdoor furnishings carries over to outdoor decorating, too! Treasure Garden completes the look from top to bottom with the 9' Auto Tilt Umbrella in Cast Ocean that allows users to follow the sun and set infinite degrees of shade and comfort, about $665. The bordered Seaside Harbor – Blue outdoor rug provides a luxurious feel underfoot, about $280. www.treasuregarden.com

Inspired by a bird in flight, Homecrest Outdoor Living's Wren collection features arms that curve gracefully like wings gliding over water. The frame is constructed of powder-coated aluminum extrusions, ensuring maximum durability and weather resistance, about $2,665. The perfect complement to Wren seating is the Latitude fire table with a clean, slated aluminum top that can fit and elevate the aesthetic of any outdoor space, about $1,448. Made in Wadena, Minn. www.homecrest.com

The Smith Lake Luxe Swivel Rocker by Lane Venture utilizes pub-style, high-back styling for the ultimate comfort for outdoor living. The gentle back curve of this aluminum frame offers a modern silhouette with generous, comfortable seating proportions, about $3,375 each. The Contempo Fire pit is made from weather-resistant premium powder-coated aluminum, including a solid top, burner cover and heat-resistant glass rocks, about $5,529. Made in the USA. www.laneventure.com

Another decorative example of bringing the inside out is beautiful wall art that can add an attractive accent to an outdoor setting. West of the Wind produces framed art of sturdy, gallery-wrapped canvas that is designed to withstand outdoor elements. The best-selling design for 2023 is this pair of Elemental images, about $229 each. www.outdoorcanvas.com

Dining alfresco moves to a higher level with stylish acrylic and melamine dinnerware from Merritt International. Stylish designs, like Portofino Blue and Sahara Beige, feature elegant scrollwork on a heavy weight, matte-finish melamine with the look and feel of hand-painted Italian pottery. The pieces are break-resistant and BPA-free. Coordinating swirled Venezia acrylic glassware completes the place setting. www.shopmerrittdesigns.com

Decorative pillow fashionista Elaine Smith projects the sophistication of monochromatic tones as an ongoing trend in 2023. With clean, organic simplicity, the white-on-white aesthetic creates an oasis of tranquility. The designs in her Serenity collection deliver an incredibly soft hand with the tactile variety of luxurious yarns like chenille and the stunningly lush terry. Endlessly versatile, these pillows mix beautifully with color or soar in a monochrome setting. Luxe Stripe Pebble, 20" x 20", and Plush Ice, 12" x 20", about $155 each. www.elainesmith.com

The PailRunner bucket by Balconista Furniture holds iced beverages close at hand. Perfect for your deck at home, allowing more time to enjoy the outdoors and less trips to the fridge. The unit attaches to any vertical rail on your balcony, deck or any outdoor living space. The PailRunner holds an included galvanized bucket for waters, sodas or several beers and has a bottle opener attached. Perfect to keep those refreshing drinks cold while relaxing or grilling, about $375. www.balconistafurniture.com

To provide a neutral ground for a seating or dining setting inside or outside, Trans Ocean offers this Diamond Border rug in a natural colorway from its Monterey Collection. The durable, easy-care rug is made of polypropylene and polyester, and is UV-stabilized to reduce fading. Easily cleaned by hosing with water. Available in 4'10" x 7'6", about $119, and 7'10" x 9'10", about $248.00. www.transocean.com

The research was conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and International Casual Furnishings Association among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18 and older in January 2023.

The International Casual Furnishings Association, a subsidiary of the American Home Furnishings Alliance, based in High Point, N.C., represents more than 125 manufacturers and importers of outdoor furniture and accents, along with retailers, designers, independent sales representatives and suppliers to the industry. For a downloadable version of this press release, as well as the high-res images shown here, please https://www.icfanet.org/news/2023_trend_report.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Casual Furnishings Association