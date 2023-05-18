ACE HARDWARE AGAIN EARNS J.D. POWER'S HIGHEST RANKING FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

World's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative achieved this ranking 16 out of the last 17 years.

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware has once again earned J.D. Power's highest ranking for customer satisfaction among home improvement retail stores. This marks the 16th time in the past 17 years that Ace Hardware sits atop the annual J.D. Power U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction StudySM.

(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Ace ranked in the top spot in four of the five categories measured in the study: Staff and Service, In-store Experience, Online Experience and Merchandise.

"Since our founding in 1924, our aim has never been to be the biggest," said John Venhuizen, President and CEO of Ace Hardware Corporation. "Our mission is to be the best. And feedback from consumers through research like J.D. Power is validation that our small, mostly family run businesses, make Ace stores the best, most helpful hardware stores on the planet."

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study study is based on consumer responses who purchased home improvement products or services over the past 12 months. Ace ranked highest among major retailers with an overall satisfaction index score of 873 on a 1000-point scale.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,700 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Santa Catarina, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Disclaimer:

Ace Hardware received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2007-2017, 2019-2023 Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with home improvement retailers. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Contact for Media Inquiries: media@acehardware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation