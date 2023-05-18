Treasure Data Appoints Mark Tack as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Pipeline-Driven Martech Veteran Will Help Fuel Enterprise CDP's Next Phase of Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™ , a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider, announced today that Mark Tack has been appointed as its new global chief marketing officer (CMO). An accomplished executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience in martech, Tack will help Treasure Data drive its next phase of profitable growth by increasing awareness, pipeline and demand for its industry-leading cloud-based CDP platform and working in partnership with key functions to establish a unified engine to accelerate annual recurring revenue (ARR).

"Mark is a critical addition to our leadership team at a time of rapid growth and accelerating market demand for Treasure Data's Customer Data Cloud," said Kazuki Ohta, co-founder and CEO of Treasure Data. "His deep expertise in the CDP and martech space, combined with his proven track record of building successful brands and teams to drive pipeline and growth make him the ideal leader, changemaker and CMO for Treasure Data."

Tack held senior marketing leadership roles at several leading data and technology companies, including Acxiom, where he was the divisional CMO of the data services giant's two largest divisions, Marketing Services and Audience Solutions, and played an instrumental role in positioning the company for a $2.3 billion acquisition by IPG in 2018. Most recently, Tack was the CMO at SundaySky, a leader in data-driven video personalization at scale, where he helped lead the business through a major private equity acquisition in 2022.

"As a longtime admirer of Treasure Data's innovation and achievements in the CDP space, it's exciting to now have the opportunity to be on the frontlines and contribute to its continued success," said Tack. "With a deep heritage in AI and machine learning, Treasure Data is well positioned to help our customers and partners manage and activate data in real-time and uplevel their personalized marketing capabilities. I look forward to helping Treasure Data unlock its next stage of growth and become the CDP provider of choice for global 2000 companies."

Tack's appointment continues Treasure Data's strategic expansion of its executive team. In February, the company appointed former Salesforce executive Karl Wirth to Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Treasure Data was recently named the "Enterprise CDP of 2023" by Data Breakthrough. To learn more how Treasure Data can boost campaign performance and increase marketing and operational efficiency, please visit www.treasuredata.com/learn/why-treasure-data/ .

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention.

Treasure Data is trusted by hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, has won numerous awards, and has been named a strong performer and leader by top analyst firms. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Treasure Data has offices in Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom and France to help leading brands around the world make the connection. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

