Las Vegas Resident Files to Confirm Collection Rights on $5 Million Judgment Against MyPillow's Mike Lindell

Robert Zeidman files petition to confirm award after winning the "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge"

To schedule an interview with attorney Brian Glasser and/or Robert Zeidman, please contact Joe Carey at 304.549.3286 or joe@careystrategiccommunications.com

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- law firm Bailey & Glasser, LLP, on behalf of its client Robert Zeidman, filed a petition in federal court to confirm his $5 million arbitration award against Mike Lindell's Lindell Management LLC after Mr. Zeidman won the "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge."

Bailey & Glasser, LLP Logo (PRNewswire)

Bailey & Glasser, LLP, on behalf of Robert Zeidman , files petition to confirm $5 million award against Mike Lindell

Lindell offered that sum to anyone who could prove data he claimed shows China interfered in the 2020 presidential election was inaccurate. Zeidman did so, beyond any doubt, a three-judge arbitration panel concluded on April 19, 2023. The arbitration panel found that Lindell's interpretation of the contest rules was "unreasonable" and that Mr. Zeidman definitively won the Prove Mike Wrong Contest: "He proved the data Lindell LLC provided, and represented reflected information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data. Failure to pay Mr. Zeidman the $5 million prize was a breach of the contract, entitling him to recover." Payment was due within 30 days of the award.

Lindell has made no payment toward the arbitration award to date.

Bailey Glasser co-founding partner and lead counsel Brian Glasser stated: "Let's be clear, Mr. Lindell set the bar himself with the 'Prove Mike Wrong Challenge' and demanded a level of proof that could only be described as bulletproof. We delivered just that – unequivocal and indisputable evidence that his data was false." In addition to Brian Glasser, partners Lori Bullock and Cary Joshi represent Mr. Zeidman in this matter.

"Mr. Lindell's baseless claims of election fraud have caused immeasurable damage to our country and have been soundly debunked. It's time for him to pay the judgment," Glasser added.

To enforce the arbitration award, Zeidman requests that the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota enter an order confirming the Award and directing entry of final judgment based on the Federal Arbitration Act, the Minnesota Uniform Arbitration Act, and Minnesota common law. Confirmation will enable nationwide collection efforts.

Under Minnesota law, judgments or awards over $50,000 accrue interest at a rate of 10 percent per year until paid.

An internationally recognized computer scientist, inventor, and software expert, Robert Zeidman's previous work played a significant role in the legal proceedings portrayed in the movie "The Social Network."

To schedule an interview with attorney Brian Glasser and/or Robert Zeidman, please contact Joe Carey at 304.549.3286 or joe@careystrategiccommunications.com

To review the May 19, 2023 Petition for Order Confirming Arbitration Award, please visit here.

To review the April 19, 2023 arbitration panel Reasoned Decision and Final Award, please visit here.

For a copy of Brian Glasser's headshot, please visit here (photo credit: Bailey & Glasser, LLP).

For a headshot of Robert Zeidman, please visit here (photo credit: Robert Zeidman)

About Bailey & Glasser, LLP:

Bailey & Glasser, LLP is a full-service firm with 18 offices across the country. Founded in 1999, we handle national high-stakes litigation in a wide array of areas, bringing a trial-focused approach on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants that vigorously protects their interests. We represent businesses in many industries and of all sizes (from Fortune 500 companies to family offices), individuals, governmental entities and government servants, and even other law firms call upon us to help them due to our unique blend of resources and trial experience. Our sophisticated corporate practice provides strategic guidance, counseling, and innovative solutions for virtually every type of corporate, real estate, and financial transaction.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BAILEY & GLASSER, LLP