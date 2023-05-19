PEO INDUSTRY TO GATHER IN WASHINGTON TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL PEO WEEK MAY 21-27

Official Designation Represents Recognition of Important Role PEOs Play in Supporting Small Business



ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of owners, executives, and employees of professional employer organizations (PEOs) around the country will be gathering in Washington, DC next week to celebrate National PEO Week, which recognizes the key role of PEOs in helping small businesses and their employees thrive.

PEOs provide payroll, employee benefits, compliance assistance, and HR services to hundreds of thousands of small and mid-sized businesses that employ more than 4 million people. These businesses are in every state and Congressional district.

National PEO Week coincides with the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations' (NAPEO) PEO Capitol Summit, the association's annual legal and legislative conference that includes a Capitol Hill fly-in and two days of educational content. On May 23, hundreds of PEO representatives will head to Capitol Hill to talk with their members of Congress and Senators about the industry's broad impact on the small business sector. They'll also urge lawmakers to push the IRS to process hundreds of thousands of Employee Retention Credit (ERTC) applications from small and mid-sized businesses, many of whom have been waiting years to receive these funds that are critical to their survival.

PEOs across the country will also be commemorating the National PEO Week in their own communities in a variety of ways, including virtual events, client outreach, social media campaigns, and staff celebrations.

"There's something for every elected official – Republican or Democrat – to love about the PEO industry, and that's the story we will tell during National PEO Week," said NAPEO President & CEO Pat Cleary. "Not only do PEOs promote small business compliance with a broad scope of federal and state employment and workforce laws, but small businesses that use a PEO have faster growth, higher profitability, and happier employees."

National PEO Week has been recognized in the federal Congressional Record and by the National Day organization, which annually approves only 30 requests out of 25,000 applications. Several states have also issued proclamations in recognition of National PEO Week, including Arizona, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oklahoma. It is celebrated the third full week in May each year.

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO Industry™. NAPEO's 250 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 173,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 4 million people. Our members account for more than 90 percent of the industry's $254 billion in revenue. An additional 250 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

