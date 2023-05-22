Radiance Technologies CEO Receives Louisiana Tech's Tower Medallion Award

RUSTON, La., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. "Bill" Bailey Jr., CEO of Radiance Technologies, has become the newest recipient of the Louisiana Tech University's Tower Medallion Award. The Louisiana Tech Alumni Association has chosen to honor Mr. Bailey for his exceptional achievements, community service, and humanitarian activities. Mr. Bailey was also inducted into Louisiana Tech's Hall of Distinguished Alumni during the Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Mr. Bailey, a proud alumnus of Louisiana Tech, graduated in March 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He has had a remarkable journey from his boyhood home in Ashville, AL to the United States Air Force and eventually to his current position as CEO of Radiance Technologies.

During his time in the Air Force, Bailey showcased his commitment to education and pursued a degree while serving as a B-52G crew chief at Barksdale Air Force Base. The Air Force recognized his potential and transferred him to Louisiana Tech on a full scholarship to complete his studies. After graduation, the USAF commissioned Mr. Bailey as a Research and Development (R&D) engineer, where he contributed his expertise to the Foreign Technology Division at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and later the Philips Lab in Albuquerque, NM.

Following his military service, Mr. Bailey transitioned to corporate America, where he held various positions ranging from project engineer to program manager before joining Radiance Technologies in 2001. As CEO, Mr. Bailey has shaped Radiance into a leading small business prime contractor serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community, and other government agencies.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Bailey and his family are committed to giving back to their community. They actively support Louisiana Tech and its academic, innovation, and athletic initiatives. Additionally, the Bailey family is passionate about helping abused and underprivileged children, assisting foster care agencies, child advocacy centers, and programs aiding incarcerated youth.

The Tower Medallion Award and induction into Louisiana Tech's Hall of Distinguished Alumni recognize Bill Bailey's outstanding contributions to his field, his alma mater, and society at large. Radiance Technologies is proud to celebrate this well-deserved honor bestowed upon its CEO.



