CLEER AUDIO ANNOUNCES ARC II SPORT, SMART OPEN-EAR TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleer Audio, an industry-leading headphone and smart speaker manufacturer, is pleased to announce its new Arc II Sport Smart Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with a flexible earhook hinge design.

Arc II Sport open-ear earbuds fit passively, without blocking out the sounds around you. They feature a unique earhook and hinge design with an improved shape and added flexibility to improve its fit and comfort.

With today's fast-paced society, it is beneficial to hear your surroundings. This is particularly true when it comes to activities such as running, cycling, long walks, or an intense gym session. The team at Cleer realized the benefits of hearing your surroundings during these activities, as it not only keeps you connected to the world around you, but also is safer.

Cleer focuses its attention on active lifestyles with its new open-ear Arc II Sport wireless earbuds: opening us to the world and bringing high-quality audio to enjoy while on the move.

Arc II Sport features include:

Open-ear design with flexible hinge for an all-day comfortable listening experience

Lossless audio for truly unrivalled immersive listening with aptX™ Lossless technology, Snapdragon Sound™ certification and LE Audio compatibility

Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity. Seamlessly switch the audio input from two simultaneously connected devices

Powerful sound with its 16.2mm neodymium drivers with aptX™ Adaptive

6-Axis motion sensor for immersive hands free, head gesture controls

Crystal-Clear voice calls with aptX™ Voice technology and wind noise reduction design

Charging case with built-in UV-C light to reduce bacteria during the powered charging cycle

Intensity-Proof, IPX5 Water-Resistant and Sweatproof

35 hours of total battery life (8 hours, plus 27 hours with the smart charging case)

Anti-loss Detection. If you drop an earbud, it will beep to make it easier to locate

Cleer+ app for customizable sound performance, battery monitor and a step counter

Improved bold and powerful sound with Bluetooth 5.3, aptX™ Adaptive, Snapdragon Sound™ and LE Audio compatibility, and native voice assistant control. Enjoy your music with dynamic and rich audio quality without sacrificing volume and bass thanks to the 16.2mm graphene neodymium drivers that beam audio towards your ear canal. Multipoint connectivity is becoming increasingly desired, and now with this technology, the Arc II Sport allows you to seamlessly switch the audio input from two simultaneously connected devices.

Cleer has also made updates to the fit and functionality from the previous version of Arc. The new Sport has an even more secure fit, with its flexible earhook design tailored for listening on the move. The addition of Cleer's head motion control technology brings in a new way of taking calls, with an easy way of answering without getting in the way of your activities. The touch sensitive controls on the Sport allow for smooth operation and can be customized using the Cleer+ app.

The Cleer Arc II Sport is leading the way in true wireless technology in open style, with features previously unavailable. Users can enjoy 8 hours of playtime from a single charge, and then use the supplied charging case for an additional 27 hours (35 hours total).

Another change to the case is the addition of UV-C light that sanitizes the earbuds while not in use. Here, Cleer not only listened to user feedback, but also always strives to innovate to deliver the best products and user experience possible.

The Arc II Sport also benefits from its IPX5 waterproof rating, which is a major step up from the more common IPX4 and provides protection against low pressure water contact and a significantly lower risk of damage caused by water exposure.

Another useful feature is its Anti-loss Detection. If you drop an earbud, it will beep to make it easier to locate.

The Cleer+ app adds customizable performance by adjusting the EQ and customizing music playback, as well as easily downloading future firmware updates. New to the app is a battery monitor (Left/Right/Case) and a handy step counter.

Patrick Huang, President, and CEO of Cleer, says: "The new Arc II Sport is an exceptional addition to the Cleer line up. Its improved earhook design, immersive sound performance, and hands-free controls are spot on for today's active consumer."

Arc II Sport Color options: Available in Black and Red finishes.

MSRP: $189.99 U.S.

ABOUT CLEER AUDIO – www.cleeraudio.com

Established in 2012, Cleer Audio offers award-winning high-performance headphones and smart speakers unbound by the shackles of conventional thinking, that allows users to discover freedom through unparalleled audio. Cleer believes in elevating and transforming every experience through sound, creating with intention, anticipating the consumer's needs before they're even recognized. Based in San Diego, California, the brand has received many awards at CES 2020, the world's leading and largest consumer electronics trade show. Cleer is devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising performance. Learn more at www.cleeraudio.com.

