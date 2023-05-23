Legendary Jazz Fusion Band YELLOWJACKETS were Nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY® Award ("Best Jazz Instrumental Album") for their album 'Parallel Motion' (2022). This is YELLOWJACKETS eighteenth (18th) GRAMMY® Award Nomination. Tickets for YELLOWJACKETS's return to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday June 18 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winners and 18x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Fusion Band YELLOWJACKETS on Sunday June 18 at 7:30 P.M. Yellowjackets were Nominated for a 2022 GRAMMY® Award for their album Jackets XL, and a 2023 GRAMMY® Award for their album Parallel Motion. Consistently reinventing themselves through elevated instrumentation in their signature electro-acoustic soundscape, the current lineup showcases a collective at their prime.

"They've become one of the most innovative electro-acoustic jazz ensembles..." says ALL ABOUT JAZZ.

"The performances on this album have that seamless amalgamation of masterful technique with a deeply-felt soulfulness, all overlaid by an at times almost delirious sense of joy."

— LONDON JAZZ NEWS (2022 Album Review of 'Parallel Motion')

"They've become one of the most innovative electro-acoustic jazz ensembles…Jackets XL offers not only a seamless, sophisticated, kaleidoscopic jazz collaboration, it also reveals Yellowjackets' musical evolution through taste, variety, imagination, and genuine surprise."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ (2021 Album Review of 'Jackets XL')

"The Yellowjackets sound as vital and tight as they ever have."

— GLIDE MAGAZINE

"Since the release of Yellowjackets' self-titled debut in 1981, the band has released about three chart-topping excursions per decade."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

YELLOWJACKETS have had massive worldwide critical acclaim and commercial success. With 26 albums recorded throughout their storied 40+ year history, the Yellowjackets have performed countless sold-out tours and mesmerized audiences around the world.

Yellowjackets formed in the late 1970's as the backup band for guitarist Robben Ford. They recorded their first album together in 1980. Shortly after that recording, however, Ford decided to part ways and go in a different musical direction. As a result, the modern day Yellowjackets were formed.

Over the years the band has undergone numerous lineup changes, but never failing to rise to the inevitable challenges of adjustment, the Yellowjackets – RUSSELL FERRANTE (Keyboards), WILLIAM KENNEDY (Drums), BOB MINTZER (Saxophone) - have maintained an extraordinarily high quality of musicianship that is the rival of many but a surprise to no one who knows and appreciates the band and their music.

The most recent addition to the band adds Australian Bass Player DANE ALDERSON with his exceptional rhythmic sensibility and natural disposition toward groove.

Yellowjackets' two most recent albums, 2021's GRAMMY® Nominated 'Jackets XL' and 2022's GRAMMY® Nominated 'Parallel Motion', are a true testament to the longevity and resilience of a band who debuted over 40 years ago.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 42 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 36 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 400+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for YELLOWJACKETS at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday June 18 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

