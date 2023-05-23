NIELSEN AND THE ASIAN AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION (3AF) ANNOUNCE FINDINGS FROM THEIR FIRST JOINT ASIAN LANGUAGE MEDIA STUDY

Survey Shows Asian Language Media is the Most Trusted Source of Information for Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese Americans

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, and the Asian American Advertising Federation (3AF), the leading resource in Asian advertising, Asian marketing and the power of the Asian American consumer, today released the results of their first-ever Asian Language Media Consumption study. The research focused on media perceptions and content preferences for the top three Asian languages in the United States: Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean.

Nielsen-3AF report: Asian Language Media Consumption And Preferences: A Study Of Chinese, Korean And Vietnamese Audiences (PRNewswire)

In-language media is the most trusted source of information for Asian Americans.

The study found that in-language media is the most trusted source of information for Asian Americans. More than 40% of total respondents 'strongly agreed/agreed' that Asian media offers programs and perspectives they trust. Furthermore, the study shows that more than 50% of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese respondents prefer to buy brands that advertise on programs reflecting their culture.

"These findings confirm that in-language media continues to be a major influence for Asian American consumers," said Patricia Ratulangi, Vice President of Global Communications - DE&I at Nielsen. "Brands and advertisers have the opportunity to include in-language media and culturally inclusive content to build trust with Asian American consumers, and influence purchase decisions."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Nielsen on our first in-language study and see the positive impact that our Asian language media partners can continue to make in our community," said Genny Hom-Franzen, Executive Director at 3AF. "We know that there is still a lot of work to be done to help increase authentic representation in media and advertising, but with partners like Nielsen, we can continue to make the industry more inclusive with these important insights."

This study is based on a 2022 survey of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese language speakers in the U.S.—representing about 40% of the Asian American population and three of the Asian languages most spoken at home*.

Other key highlights in the 2023 Asian Language Media Consumption include:

Streaming TV is the most-watched in-language platform (compared to broadcast and cable).





Radio is still an important in-language platform. 34% of Chinese respondents, 31% of Vietnamese and 21% of Koreans listen to 7 or more hours per week.





Vietnamese respondents reported the highest social media use at 59%, with Korean and Chinese respondents at 38% and 45%.





67% of Korean respondents, 60% of Chinese respondents and 72% of Vietnamese respondents report paying attention to ads in their preferred language.





50% of those who responded to the survey in English state that in-language media helps them to stay connected to their cultural roots.

