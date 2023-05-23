Outfit7 partners with Google for First In-Car Collaboration

My Talking Tom Friends One Of the Selected Games Available in Cars With Google Automotive Service integration

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 announced that its flagship virtual pet game, My Talking Tom Friends, will be available in all cars with Google Automotive Service integration. This announcement was made at Google's IO event, where My Talking Tom Friends was revealed as one of the few games selected for this groundbreaking in-car gaming experience.

(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with Google on this innovative project, expanding the reach of My Talking Tom Friends to even more players," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "We are proud that our long-standing partner Google has identified Outfit7 as one of the very few selected partners to be included in their new venture."

Google Automotive Service is a cutting-edge software system integrated into manufactured cars, offering a range of Google-branded applications. With this new feature, passengers and drivers can now enjoy their favorite games, such as My Talking Tom Friends, from the comfort of their car. My Talking Tom Friends is the most ambitious and innovative virtual pet game from Outfit7, featuring all six Talking Tom and Friends characters in one virtual pet game for the first time. The game can be played safely while the car is parked, providing an immersive in-car gaming experience.

To learn more about the Outfit7 and Google partnership, please visit www.outfit7.com.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 20 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083319/Outfit7.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083318/Outfit7_Logo.jpg

Outfit7 partners with Google for First In-Car Collaboration (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outfit7