Private Advisor Group Adds Invesco as an Investment Strategist to its WealthSuite Platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, has announced that Invesco, a global independent investment management firm, has joined its investment management platform WealthSuite, becoming the latest investment strategist available to its community of over 750 financial advisors.

Advisors on the platform can now access curated investment strategies from Invesco alongside offerings from BlackRock, Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC, Orion Advisor Solutions, and WisdomTree. Each strategist was selected after a rigorous due diligence process encompassing an evaluation of investment management capabilities, technology integration, and distribution support.

Since its launch in October 2022, WealthSuite has been driving efficiency for advisors seeking to improve the investor experience. The competitively priced, multi-custodian and open architecture platform offers various investment strategies such as bespoke mutual fund, ETF, and blended mutual fund/ETF model portfolios, along with custom indexing and tax-optimized solutions delivered through a separately managed account structure. Invesco offers ten models on the platform across a range of investment risk objectives, including exposure to taxable and tax-aware strategies as well as active and passive implementation within asset classes. Beyond their slate of models, Invesco brings exceptional advisor consulting services and practice management tools that help advisors better support client relationships. Invesco is available for advisors who custody with LPL and Fidelity.

"The WealthSuite platform is a great avenue for advisors who want to scale their practice, create capacity, and centralize portfolio management functions," said Verne Marble, Private Advisor Group's Director of Business Development. "With the addition of Invesco to our in-house solution, advisors have more curated investment strategies they can choose from to support their clients' diverse investment objectives and grow their practices."

Private Advisor Group will continually evaluate and expand its available solutions with a focus on providing a differentiated experience for both advisors and investors.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $25 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

