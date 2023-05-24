Cevat Yerli, The TMRW Foundation launches Internet of Life™ with the appointment of its Advisory Board

Board includes former advisor to two US Presidents, Michael Warren

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to build an Internet of Life™ and shape the third generation of the internet with the power of reality, The TMRW Foundation announced today the formation of its advisory board. The company's core beliefs in the power of real-time togetherness, true digital identity, and solutions serving human nature are what brought on the Internet of LifeTM. This mission aims to guide the coming shift from the 2D internet to the 3D connected spaces of the web's next generation. The TMRW Foundation's work is focused on developing Web 3.0 technology that is inclusive, accessible, humanized, and fun.

With the advisory board, the vision for Web3 is now backed by five internationally recognized leaders bringing diverse experience from the highest levels of international commerce, government, and Web3 technologies. Their collective experience and insight ensure that the technology developed in pursuit of the foundation's vision serves humanity's most pressing needs across the globe. Founding members of The TMRW Foundation Advisory board include:

Dr. Josef Ackermann , Former CEO and Chair of Deutsche Bank

Enda Kenny , Former Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland

Chris Thomas , Chairman and Founder of Integrated Insights Limited

Michael Warren , Managing Director of Albright Stonebridge Group, part of Dentons Global Advisors

Song K. Jung , Founding Chairman of one of the largest Intellectual Property and Technology groups in the world

The Advisory Board will provide leadership, oversight, corporate governance, and strategic counsel as The TMRW Foundation continues to launch and expand its transformational services across global sectors of government, education, finance, legal, entertainment, and more. The total addressable market for the metaverse economy is projected to grow to between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030 with 5 billion users worldwide (Citi GPS, 2022). The TMRW Foundation is perfectly positioned to guide the shift from Web 2.0's internet of interlinked pages to the 3-dimensional connected spaces of Web3 will forever change the way we communicate, work, and come together.

Steering more than 300 patents, The TMRW Foundation has developed a proprietary technology to serve its goals, RealityOS™, which powers the Internet of LifeTM's environments, including the realistic 3D digital communications platform, ROOM. With numerous patents across 3D simulation, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence (AI), The TMRW Foundation seeks to enhance Web 3.0's capabilities across various industries.

"The appointments of such heavy-hitting industry leaders to our Advisory Board are a strong reflection of our vision," said Founder & CEO of The TMRW Foundation and globally recognized gaming-industry pioneer, Cevat Yerli. "We are bringing together diverse, talented, and highly experienced leaders to help create and deliver Web3-focused solutions for some of the biggest challenges faced by society today across the globe. I am honored by their endorsement of the company's strategic focus, and I look forward to working closely with them all as we introduce more of our products, ideas, and concepts to the world."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Josef Ackermann, Chair of The TMRW Foundation Advisory Board, and Former CEO and Chair of Deutsche Bank, said: "The TMRW Foundation is set apart from other organizations by its clear focus on delivering technology products and services that are accessible to all, addressing the inequalities laid bare by recent years of technological advancement. There is so much important work to be done to prepare society for a Web3-enabled future, and I look forward to supporting the team's efforts on this."

Enda Kenny, Former Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, added: "I am privileged to be joining the Advisory Board at a time when collaboration between the private sector and government is more critical than ever to the delivery of key services to society. I strongly believe in the mission of The TMRW Foundation and look forward to supporting the advancement of the business's strategic objectives."

Chris Thomas, Chairman and Founder of Integrated Insights, said: "Today's technology business is an incredibly dynamic, transitional field. I am thrilled to be able to help guide The TMRW Foundation in revolutionizing the way we communicate throughout the world."

Michael Warren, Managing Director of Albright Stonebridge Group, part of Dentons Global Advisors, added: "So many developments have occurred over the past couple of years that completely changed the digital playing field for governments and private entities alike. Here at The TMRW Foundation, we are looking to define how Web3 technology impacts people's lives."

Song K. Jung commented: "It is a pleasure to bring my long-standing experience in patent law to this exciting venture. In today's fast-paced, technology-driven world, protecting intellectual property is more important than ever. I'm honored to be part of a team that recognizes this and is dedicated to innovation. The TMRW Foundation's portfolio of 3D simulations, virtual and augmented reality, and AI-powered products is truly impressive. I'm eager to help protect and monetize this valuable intellectual property."

About The TMRW Foundation

The TMRW Foundation, founded by former Crytek CEO Cevat Yerli, focuses on products that combine gamification, urbanization, and digitalization: a forward-thinking portfolio of 3D simulations, virtual and augmented reality, and AI-powered products with over 300 patents in its portfolio. The core intellectual property of The TMRW Foundation is the Internet Of Life™, its concept and technical framework RealityOS™, as well as the products and initiatives it creates in the TMRW Lab. The TMRW Foundation develops technology that democratizes location and creates new ways to do what people love: create collectively, connect, and collaborate in realistic environments as real people, not anonymous avatars.

