Emergency Financial Relief Organization Selects Tipalti to Accelerate Payment Processes to People Affected by Global Disasters and Hardships

Tipalti helps financial first responder E4E Relief deliver financial support globally, including awarding more than $60M during 2022 in days instead of weeks

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipalti , the leading global payables automation solution, announced that charitable emergency financial relief provider E4E Relief has joined its customer base. E4E Relief selected Tipalti to help the organization support the well-being of individuals worldwide by expediting the distribution of much-needed funds during some of the hardest times of people's lives. Founded in 2001, E4E Relief offers a unique workforce solution to companies, allowing them to put their people first by delivering grants quickly and efficiently to support employees and other stakeholders during times of disaster or hardship. Serving more than 50 Fortune 500 companies, E4E Relief has distributed grants totaling more than $220 million in the past three years alone.

Operating on a global scale, E4E Relief was faced with a unique set of challenges and risks which required a seasoned and respected provider to join its existing network of payment solutions. In 2021, E4E Relief selected Tipalti as one of its global payments partners to scale its work internationally and continue providing relief to those in need with optimum security and efficiency.

With Tipalti, E4E Relief can now diversify its payment options and increase the speed of disbursement in all currencies, a capability that was crucial in the organization's 2022 Ukraine relief efforts. Utilizing Tipalti as the lead payments partner, E4E Relief delivered more than $1 million in relief to Ukraine in a matter of days versus weeks, profoundly impacting individuals and families. The nonprofit has since incorporated Tipalti's automated solutions into its work more broadly, and as a result, awarded a total of $60 million to individuals in need around the world in 2022.

"Disasters and hardships affect people all around the world, and in the wake of these crises, timing is everything," said Holly Welch Stubbing, President & CEO of E4E Relief. "We need to deliver relief to affected individuals efficiently and securely, all while ensuring a compassionate experience for the people we are helping. Tipalti enables us to do just that and provide vital financial support within one business day regardless of geographical location."

"Technology is more than just a useful tool. It has the power to do good and impact human lives in a meaningful way," said Jeannie Sabaroff, VP of Digital Economy at Tipalti. "Payments go beyond transactions, and it's an honor to support E4E Relief's commitment to providing relief when and where it's needed as soon as possible."

Beyond supporting individuals impacted by disaster, E4E Relief also offers charitable relief grants to those experiencing personal hardships, including short-term illness, loss of life, domestic abuse, vehicle accident, violent or non-violent crime, loss of job and unscheduled loss of child support or alimony. Furthermore, in a soon-to-be-released report, E4E Relief found a strong correlation between providing emergency financial relief and increased financial and mental well-being, productivity, engagement and loyalty among the members of a company's workforce.

To learn more about the impact of Tipalti and E4E Relief's partnership, watch this video here .

About Tipalti

Tipalti is the only company handling both Global Partner Payments and Accounts Payable workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and suppliers in 196 countries within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, WordPress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80% and accelerate the financial close by 25%, while strengthening financial and spend controls. For more information, visit tipalti.com .

About E4E Relief

For 20 years, E4E Relief has been the leading provider of workforce solutions that provide relief to a company's key stakeholders, rapidly responding to employee disasters and hardships. We empower global companies and employees to provide, and receive, meaningful financial relief when it's needed most. In the past 5 years, E4E Relief has received more than $330 million in donations and awarded more than $230 million in charitable grants, supporting relief efforts for over 6 million people worldwide.

