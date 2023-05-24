iCanStudy Launches Innovative Learning Tool for Homeschooling Application

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iCanStudy announces the launch of their new homeschool companion learning system debuting at the FPEA Homeschool Conference in Orlando. iCanStudy is an international program that specializes in evidence-based approaches to improve learning and comprehension, time management, and overall productivity. For just an average of 20 minutes a day, iCanStudy helps independent students develop critical skills to excel in academics. Using a unique combination of personal coaching, novel critical thinking skills, and live practice sessions, participants hone in on "self-regulated higher-order learning skills," which are skills associated with today's top academic achievers. Through iCanStudy, participants connect with thousands of like-minded peers worldwide, share experiences, learn directly from mentors -- and work smarter, not harder nor longer, to learn more effectively. These skills prepare individuals for successful college prep, secondary education, and excelling in the workforce.

Homeschooling is on the rise. According to the National Home Education Research Institute, more than 3.7 million students were homeschooled in the US during the 2020/2021 school year, and in 2022, 5.22% of all school-age children were homeschooled. Homeschooling has had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% between 2016-2021.

"Learning is a skill. Like any skill, it can be trained and improved upon, like learning to play a sport or an instrument. At iCanStudy, we have developed a homeschool application of our award-winning program that teaches students how to learn, not through tips and tricks, but by fundamentally reworking cognitive skills and establishing new, superior habits of effective learning. We help individuals reach their full learning potential and thus, how they approach learning tasks and comprehension skills for life."

iCanStudy will be exhibiting at the 2023 FPEA conference, in Orlando, from May 25th through the 27th. For more information, visit www.icanstudy.com/fpea

About iCanStudy

iCanStudy is a global educational organization teaching people to learn more efficiently. They pride themselves on their unique combination of deeply research-based techniques, extensive real-world testing, and highly effective training methods. They work with tens of thousands of learners from over 120 countries, from adolescents to seasoned professionals. iCanStudy's cognitive retraining program flips learning on its head, building an end-to-end, integrated learning system that leverages the human brain's biological tendencies. Their novel methods have been demonstrated to dramatically enhance memory, problem-solving, depth of understanding, and deep processing skills while reducing time spent on learning.

Dr. Justin Sung is a learning coach, consultant, ex-medical doctor, TEDx Speaker, and social entrepreneur. He lectures in the faculty of education at Monash University and has a combined social media of over 400,000 followers, where he teaches practical learning and self-management strategies. He is the co-founder and head of learning at iCanStudy , which focuses on creating a lifelong impact by helping people discover how their brains work. For additional information, visit https://icanstudy.com/ .

